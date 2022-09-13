'Should back this team 100 percent': Sunil Gavaskar reflects on India's T20 World Cup squad

The India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup is out and as always some of the inclusions and exclusions have raised quite a few eyebrows. While the topic has been buzzing around whether the squad and combinations will click or not, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has asked everyone to keep faith in the players.

During an interview with India Today, Gavaskar made a special mention of young spinner Ravi Bishnoi who has been axed in the favour of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Bishnoi flew to UAE with the Asia Cup squad but got to play just one game against Pakistan. In the match, the 22-year-old not only picked up the important wicket of Babar Azam but also bowled quite tight and did not allow many runs.

However, according to Gavaskar, the young man has got age on his side. He also asked him to grind more and come out as an “undroppable” player. “He can participate in a lot of T20 World Cups in the future. Now, he needs to perform so well that he becomes undroppable. Therefore, that is the sole perspective,” Gavaskar further added.

So far, Bishnoi has played 10 T20Is in the Indian outfit and got 16 wickets under his belt.

The return of two frontline pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will no doubt strengthen the side, said the former cricketer. India were struggling a bit while defending targets in the Asia Cup. Gavaskar predicted that the inclusion of these two can solve that problem.

“It appears like India will be able to defend their totals with the addition of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. India has struggled when attempting to protect totals. India will undoubtedly have the advantage while defending totals thanks to the addition of these two stalwarts,” he asserted.

Moreover, the former India batter urged not to doubt the squad and back them 100 percent.

“We can always complain about this and that. But now that the team has been chosen, it belongs to India. Therefore, let’s avoid asking why this or that. We should give this team our full support,” he noted at the end.

Apart from Bumrah and Patel, senior seamer Bhuvnesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have earned a call-up. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been retained and Axar Patel will replace Ravindra Jadeja in the squad. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will play the Australia series but has been given a rest against the Proteas. The batting unit will remain almost the same as the Asia Cup.

