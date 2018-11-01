Shortage of umpires due to expanded Ranji Trophy could force BCCI to reschedule Cooch Behar Trophy
The inclusion of nine new states into the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 has thrown Indian cricket's domestic calendar into complete haywire. The BCCI, in all likelihood, will have to delay the matches of National U-19 competition by two-three days.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 224 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
World Bank ease of doing business ranking: Good show, but stagnant investment rate in economy is a concern
-
World Bank's ease of doing business ranking: India jumps 23 notches to 77th place, improves in 6 out of 10 indices
-
League Cup: Chelsea beat Frank Lampard's Derby in Halloween showdown; Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur also victorious
-
Ayodhya row: Govt will look like Sangh Parivar's plaything if it passes legislation which overtakes judicial process
-
Asia Bibi blasphemy case: Imran Khan warns protesters not to 'confront State' as Pakistan erupts in violence
-
Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan may release in China on 14 December; E Star Films acquire theatrical rights
-
In rural Belgaum, one man traded his flute and shehnai to make toys
-
Udayan Mukherjee's Dark Circles is a rewarding read, which soars in its exploration of mental health
-
RBI पर काबू पाने की कोशिश में नेहरूवादी हो गई है मोदी सरकार
-
दिल्ली की हवा हुई 'जहर', अस्पताल में तेजी से बढ़ रही मरीजों की संख्या
-
CBI Vs CBI: अस्थाना के खिलाफ रिश्वतखोरी की शिकायत करने वाले सना को नहीं ढूंढ सकी सीबीआई
-
केंद्र सरकार राफेल डील की डिटेल SC को देने से इनकार कर सकती है
-
'कैद तोते' को किसने मारा? वर्मा-अस्थाना के बीच जंग की पूरी दास्तान क्या है
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
The BCCI may be forced to reschedule the Cooch Behar Trophy since it is clashing with the Ranji Trophy and there are not enough match officials — umpires and match referees — to manage the two tournaments simultaneously.
The inclusion of nine new states into the competition has thrown Indian cricket's domestic calendar into complete haywire.
Representational image. AFP
The BCCI, in all likelihood, will have to delay the matches of National U-19 competition by two-three days.
The Cooch Behar Trophy as per BCCI website was scheduled to start on November 19 but multiple matches of Ranji Trophy will also be played on the same dates.
"The Cooch Behar Trophy might be rescheduled by 2-3 days," BCCI GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim told PTI.
When asked if there has been shortage of umpires, Karim said, "I don't think number of umpires is a problem. It's just that with so many matches scheduled together, we needed to realign umpiring and match official duties," Karim said.
The Cricket Operations team under Karim has recently received a lot of flak primarily because of overruling some of the decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly-led technical committee.
In fact, Ganguly had been critical about some of the domestic tournament rule tweaks by operations team which didn't bother to inform the Technical Committee.
When BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary was asked, he said that it has not been discussed with him.
"I have not been told anything. That is defying constitution," Choudhary said.
As of July 2018, BCCI had only 97 first class umpires along with 54 match referees, which is insufficient for a domestic season where a record 2017 matches (boys, girls, men and women) are scheduled for the 2018-19 season.
The BCCI had conducted a Level 2 course earlier this year for umpires but it's still not known how many of them will be assigned domestic matches.
"Lack of umpires has been an issue for the longest time and once Supreme Court had passed order for new states to be included, the Cricket Operations team should have been ready," a senior BCCI official said.
"Don't forget you need to factor in the fatigue and travelling across the country also. It can affect performance," the official said.
Updated Date:
Nov 01, 2018
Also See
Sourav Ganguly shoots off angry letter to BCCI; decries CoA's functioning, harassment allegations against Rahul Johri
BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary says he is attending ICC meeting not as substitute to Rahul Johri
BCCI acting chief RK Khanna says decision on WADA compliance cannot be taken unless new general body is formed