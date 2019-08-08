First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
UAE in NED | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez left out of PCB's central contracts; Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Yasir Shah retained in category A

"Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been offered contracts but they will remain available for selection," PCB said in a statement. Malik had announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup and will now only play T20 format while Hafeez has retired from Test cricket.

Press Trust of India, Aug 08, 2019 14:45:12 IST

Karachi: Former captains Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were left out of the list of players awarded central contracts for the 2019-20 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, batsman Babar Azam and leg-spinner Yasir Shah were retained in category A.

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez left out of PCBs central contracts; Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Yasir Shah retained in category A

Shoaib Malik announced his ODI retirement after ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Reuters

Test opener Azhar Ali and left-arm pacer Mohammad Aamir, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, have been demoted in category B and C respectively.

The board has also reduced the number of centrally contracted players from 33 to 19 for the 2019-20 season during which the men's cricket team will play six World Test Championship Tests, three One Day Internationals and nine T20Is.

"While finalising the list of central contracts, which will run from 1 August 2019 to 30 June 2020, players' performances and fitness in the past 12 months and the formats they are likely to represent Pakistan in the upcoming season was taken into consideration," PCB said in a media release.

Despite Malik and Hafeez's omission, the PCB maintained the two will be available for selection.

"Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been offered contracts but they will remain available for selection."

Malik had announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup and will now only play T20 format while Hafeez has retired from Test cricket.

"The PCB have set high standards and targets in its strategic plan for the upcoming season. We want to attach a high value to receiving a central contract.

"We have complete faith and confidence that these players will set-up and produce on-field performances that will help us collectively achieve our objectives and targets," PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan said.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 14:45:12 IST

Tags : Babar Azam, Cricket News, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Cricket, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, SportsTracker, Yasir Shah

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all