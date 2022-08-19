Shoaib Akhtar recalls fiery incident with Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid and Shoaib Akhtar are two contrasting personalities when on field. India and Pakistan have always been involved in hard-fought contests and the players have been part of some epic contests. Tempers have often flared on either side and former players many a time reminisce about their experiences during their playing days. One of the more memorable exchanges took place between Rahul Dravid and Shoaib Akhtar during the 2004 Champions Trophy. However, there was some history between both the players which really got under Akhtar’s skin. Akhtar has not specifically mentioned the match, but going by his description, this could well have been the fifth ODI between India and Pakistan from the 2004 series.

"It was the first time I saw this gentleman of cricket behave… in that match, he wanted to have a word with me. We ran into each other and we collided. Before that, as I ran in to bowl, and before I took my jump, Mohammad Kaif moved away. I did not say anything to him but I was very angry. So, I got him and Yuvraj out," Akhtar said in a video posted by Star Sports.

Akhtar said that Pakistan were close to winning the game when Rahul Dravid collided with him. He asked the Indian batter to run on his side and this riled up Dravid. I told him 'Rahul, why are you getting so aggressive? I know the climate is changing but the thing is I can't understand that tu bhi ladh sakta hai (you too can fight)."

India's 2004 tour of Pakistan was one of the most historic tours since India was in Pakistan for the first time since 1989. It also came after the epic World Cup match in 2003. Shoaib Akhtar conceded that he wanted to make a mark in the series after a rather forgettable World Cup match in 2003 when he conceded 1 for 72 in his 10 overs. The pacer ended up picking nine wickets in the five-match ODI series.