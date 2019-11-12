It's his six-hitting prowess that propelled Shivam Dube into the limelight. In 2018. Dube smoked five sixes in an over of Baroda's Swapnil Singh ahead of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, leading to him being acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 5 crore.

Later on, his continued heroics with the bat for India A and in Vjay Hazare Trophy earned him his maiden India call-up for the Bangladesh T20I series. Primarily an all-rounder, Dube's right-arm medium fast bowling, however, has rarely been a topic of discussion.

But having asked to bowl the full quota of four overs against Bangladesh in the series-decider, the 26-year-old, who rarely bowls his quota in T20 games, returned with match figures of 3 for 30 to help the hosts clinch the series-decider in Nagpur.

The performance would also convince the Indian team management to give a longer rope to the Mumbai cricketer as they continue to build for the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Dube was pretty happy with his performance with ball and in an interview given to Indian Express, the all-rounder revealed that his teammates "applauded" his bowling after the match.

"There was dew, my main aim was to ensure I don’t give runs, but runs did leak initially. I backed myself and told myself that I will bowl to my strength. I was thinking if Mohammad Naim comes down the track, I will bowl a yorker. I had the intuition that he will charge. Once the game got over, everybody applauded and said I have the potential to be a good bowler, especially the way I used the yorker," Dube said.

He added that his performance was built on the confidence that stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma gave him before giving him the ball.

While he impressed with his bowling, Dube had no success with the bat in the series. Lack of time in the middle also didn't do any favour to the all-rounder. Dube accounted for only 10 runs in the two innings (12 balls) that he played and failed to hit a single six. His focus is now on impressing with the bat, the next time he plays for India.

"The series has gone well, this time I did well with my bowling, and next I am hoping to do well with the bat," added Dube.