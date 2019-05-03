Captain of the West Indies youth team when they won the 2016 youth World Cup, Shimron Hetmyer is now a fixture in the senior team in all formats. Extremely talented, the left-hander is one of the most exciting shot-makers in the game. But if his shot-making is his great strength, it has also proved to be a weakness at times.

His fondness for the grand stroke has led to his downfall on a number of occasions and so he would surely benefit from a more judicious approach to his craft. Still, he is a sight to behold when in full flow and so if we enjoy the thrill of his strokeplay we will sometimes have to tolerate the recklessness that will sometimes lead to his downfall.

Hetmyer’s ODI average is an impressive 40.86 and he already has four centuries and two fifties from 25 games. His strike rate is impressive too, and currently sits at 110.30. Especially notable is the fact that he has hundreds against the quite outstanding bowling attacks of India and England.

Signed for Rs 4.2 Crore after a lengthy battle at the IPL auction, Hetmyer ended up at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Insufficient returns led to him losing his place after a few games but the West Indies will be hoping the 22-year-old regains confidence and form when the tournament begins.

