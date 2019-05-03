First Cricket
Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Southpaw should be mindful of recklessness at mega event

Hetmyer’s ODI average is an impressive 40.86 and he already has four centuries and two fifties from 25 games. His strike rate is impressive too, and currently sits at 110.30.

Garfield Robinson, May 03, 2019 17:16:37 IST

Captain of the West Indies youth team when they won the 2016 youth World Cup, Shimron Hetmyer is now a fixture in the senior team in all formats. Extremely talented, the left-hander is one of the most exciting shot-makers in the game. But if his shot-making is his great strength, it has also proved to be a weakness at times.

His fondness for the grand stroke has led to his downfall on a number of occasions and so he would surely benefit from a more judicious approach to his craft. Still, he is a sight to behold when in full flow and so if we enjoy the thrill of his strokeplay we will sometimes have to tolerate the recklessness that will sometimes lead to his downfall.

Shimron Hetmyer scored a lively 106 in the 1st ODI, and followed it up with a counter-attacking 94. AP

File image of Shimron Hetmyer. AP

Hetmyer’s ODI average is an impressive 40.86 and he already has four centuries and two fifties from 25 games. His strike rate is impressive too, and currently sits at 110.30. Especially notable is the fact that he has hundreds against the quite outstanding bowling attacks of India and England.

Signed for Rs 4.2 Crore after a lengthy battle at the IPL auction, Hetmyer ended up at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Insufficient returns led to him losing his place after a few games but the West Indies will be hoping the 22-year-old regains confidence and form when the tournament begins.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 17:17:48 IST

