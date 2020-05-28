First Cricket
Shikhar Dhawan reveals positive attitude a key to his injury recoveries

Dhawan, who had scored a century in the game against Australia in the 2019 World Cup, was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury.

FP Trending, May 28, 2020 17:27:04 IST

Team India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that a positive approach is the key to him recovering from his injuries.

Speaking in the web show Double Trouble, hosted by cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, Dhawan said he always does well in rehab or training.

File image of Shikhar Dhawan . AP

Dhawan, who had scored a century in the game against Australia in the 2019 World Cup, was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury. However, he did cope with it in a calm manner.

The batsman said that after being ruled out of the World Cup, he did not let it disturb him a lot and instead, “accepted it.”

“I work a lot on my emotional health and my processes are strong. I have always healed well from injuries and when I’m doing my rehab or training I always see myself coming back and doing well. I’m always in the happy zone,” he had said.

Dhawan also said that he does not put himself under pressure before big games.

“Before the match against Pakistan (2015 World Cup in Adelaide), I wasn’t in great form. When I was walking down, someone from the crowd outside the stadium told me that I’ll be back in the hut after making just 15 runs. But then I scored 79 (Dhawan actually scored 73 in that match) and I was happy,” he said.

Double Trouble has already seen PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Yuzvendra Chahal, Poonam Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jhulan Goswami as guests in the past.

Earlier this week, Dhawan said the Indian Premier League (IPL) will help spread positivity and change the mood of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood. It will have a huge impact if the IPL returns,” the player said.

