Shikhar Dhawan is back with his home team Delhi Daredevils after 10 years as Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed his trade to the GMR-JSW owned franchise in exchange of three players - Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma.

"We have traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils for Vijay Shankar, Shahbhaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. We thank Shikhar for his contribution to the team over the years and wish him the very best," Sunrisers Hyderabad said in the press release.

Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed that the trade was for financial reasons. According to the statement, Dhawan was unhappy with the amount he was bought for in the auction and in the best interest of both the parties, the decision to trade was made.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that one of our long standing players Shikhar Dhawan will be moving to another franchise in 2019," the press release said. "The Sunrisers were delighted to pick up Shikhar in the auction after using one of its RTM (right to match) cards earlier in the year. Unfortunately it has become apparent that the player has been unsettled ever since with the amount he was bought for in the auction, which unfortunately we cannot rectify due to IPL rules. The franchise has made the decision to trade Shikhar as they feel it is best for both parties. The Sunrisers values the great contribution that Shikhar has made over the years and saddened that due to financial reasons he feels it’s time to move on. We wish him and his family all the best."

Dhawan started off his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in the first season in 2008. He then moved to Mumbai Indians after just one season with the Daredevils and spent two years there before playing for Deccan Chargers for a year and then moving on to join Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhawan was given the captaincy arm band by Hyderabad in 2014 and is the franchise's highest run-scorer with 2768 runs at an average of 35.03 with a strike rate of 125.13. In his first season with Delhi, he scored 340 runs at an average of 37.77.