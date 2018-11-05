First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd T20I Nov 04, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 04, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
ENG in SL Nov 06, 2018
SL vs ENG
Galle International Stadium, Galle
WI in IND Nov 06, 2018
IND vs WI
Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shikhar Dhawan leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad for 'financial reasons' to rejoin Delhi Daredevils ahead of IPL 2019

Shikhar Dhawan is back with his home team Delhi Daredevils as Sunrisers Hyderabad traded him to GMR-JSW owned franchise in exchange of three players - Vijay Shankar, Shahbhaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma.

FirstCricket Staff, November 05, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan is back with his home team Delhi Daredevils after 10 years as Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed his trade to the GMR-JSW owned franchise in exchange of three players - Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma.

File picture of Shikhar Dhawan. Sportzpics

File picture of Shikhar Dhawan. Sportzpics

"We have traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils for Vijay Shankar, Shahbhaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. We thank Shikhar for his contribution to the team over the years and wish him the very best," Sunrisers Hyderabad said in the press release.

Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed that the trade was for financial reasons. According to the statement, Dhawan was unhappy with the amount he was bought for in the auction and in the best interest of both the parties, the decision to trade was made.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that one of our long standing players Shikhar Dhawan will be moving to another franchise in 2019," the press release said. "The Sunrisers were delighted to pick up Shikhar in the auction after using one of its RTM (right to match) cards earlier in the year. Unfortunately it has become apparent that the player has been unsettled ever since with the amount he was bought for in the auction, which unfortunately we cannot rectify due to IPL rules. The franchise has made the decision to trade Shikhar as they feel it is best for both parties. The Sunrisers values the great contribution that Shikhar has made over the years and saddened that due to financial reasons he feels it’s time to move on. We wish him and his family all the best."

Dhawan started off his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in the first season in 2008. He then moved to Mumbai Indians after just one season with the Daredevils and spent two years there before playing for Deccan Chargers for a year and then moving on to join Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhawan was given the captaincy arm band by Hyderabad in 2014 and is the franchise's highest run-scorer with 2768 runs at an average of 35.03 with a strike rate of 125.13. In his first season with Delhi, he scored 340 runs at an average of 37.77.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018

Tags : Abhishek Sharma, Cricket, Delhi Daredevils, Indian Premier League, IPL, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shikhar Dhawan, Sports, SportsTracker, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vijay Shankar

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all