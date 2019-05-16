First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
PAK in ENG | 3rd ODI May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shikhar Dhawan, India batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Southpaw's ability to step up during big tournaments makes him dangerous prospect

Shikhar Dhawan’s talent and temperament help provide India the explosive starts that can push the rival teams on the back foot pretty quickly and help the team gain a firm grip on the match.

G Rajaraman, May 16, 2019 10:36:03 IST

The only left-hander in the India top-order has been one of its pillars of the team for some years now. Shikhar Dhawan’s talent and temperament help provide India the explosive starts that can push the rival teams on the back foot pretty quickly and help the team gain a firm grip on the match. His ability to pace the innings is no less than anyone else’s in the side and his contribution in denting the confidence and figures of the rival bowlers make him a feared batsman. The sound combination that he and Rohit Sharma form can give the team a head-start of the opposition.

File picture of Shikhar Dhawan. AP

File picture of Shikhar Dhawan. AP

He was allowed a break from cricket when not selected in the Test team that won the series for the first time in Australia. The decision was rooted in the philosophy of keeping him fresh for the World Cup. However, when he returned, he did not seem to have gained significantly from the rest. If anything, he seemed a bit off-colour, leading to some whispers about his declining returns in international cricket. Batting coach Sanjay Bangar spoke about the left-hander’s shot selection.

But, as always, he bounced back strong and ended up as the highest run-getter (fourth highest overall) for Delhi Capitals with 521 runs at an average of 34.73.

Dhawan is known to hit the straps in the big-ticket events. And he is also known to repay the faith shown in him by the team management. He did it in the 2015 World Cup with a sparkling century against South Africa in Melbourne. More recently, he drew on his ability to keep his mind in the present rather than let it dwell on the failures and made 143 against Australia in Mohali. It was a classic example of quietening the whispers. It will be only fair that he is expected to be at the forefront of India’s campaign in the World Cup this time around by drawing on his ability to express himself, especially in ICC tournaments.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 10:36:03 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, India World Cup Squad, Shikhar Dhawan, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all