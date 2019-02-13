India's limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan says that experience of playing in England has already prepared the team for the 2019 World Cup that starts in May.

Speaking to Cricketnext, Dhawan said, "We have played so much in England, there won’t be any special preparation for the series. The good thing is that we have a variety of ‘throwers’ in our team to help out with practice. They are both left-handed and right-handed and throw to speeds up to 150kph. When I prepare in the nets, I go with a plan."

With some time left before the all-important World Cup, India are set to play seven international matches (two T20Is and five ODIs against Australia) ahead of the 12 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting 23rd March.

Dhawan returned to Delhi franchise in exchange of Vijay Shankar, Shabaz Nadeedm and Abhishek Sharma from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dhawan said that when he left the Delhi team, he was too young and now he is an experienced cricketer.

The southpaw said, "It’s good that I am coming back to Delhi Capitals with a lot of experience. When I left I was a rookie and now I am pro and I am going to share all that experience with the young boys in the team."

There is only a 10-day gap between ODI series against Australia and IPL. Dhawan does not want to prepare too much for IPL. He said he wants to rest and recover as much as possible in that space and be ready for a long cricket season to follow.

He said, "I don’t want to tire myself out before the IPL. I want to peak at the right time. Even in my break, I’ll strategise very nicely — like I have comeback only today (Tuesday). Now I’ll take a couple of days’ break and then probably head off to NCA to train for a few days before the Australia series."