Shikhar Dhawan ‘disappointed’ on not getting 100, ‘bittersweet’ memory for Nicholas Pooran in first ODI

Indian captain for the ODIs against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan shared his thoughts on the first match and said that he was happy with the team’s efforts but disappointed at not reaching the century milestone.

Dhawan, opening the innings with Shubman Gill, had a superb opening partnership of 119 runs. Even as Gill got out, Dhawan continued well with the bat. But Shamrah Brooks took an eye-widening catch at backward point in the 34th over as the batter tried to drive square on the off side.

However, Team India managed to post 308/7 in the first innings on the back of Dhawan’s 97 and useful half-centuries from Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

“Disappointed not to get the 100, but it was a good effort by the team. We got a good score in the end,” Dhawan said, speaking at the post-match presentation.

West Indies, while chasing the target of 309, fought hard and came close enough to win the match as they lost by just three runs. Dhawan said that a small fielding change helped them to get the better of their opponents.

“There were nerves in the end and didn't expect it to turn that way. We kept our cool and one small change in the end where we pushed the fine leg back and that really helped us.”

Also Read: Relive Mohammed Siraj's last over heroics as Men in Blue clinch first ODI

Nicholas Pooran said that the hosts felt like they had won the match despite not winning it.

West Indies have had a miserable run in the ODIs recently. Captain Pooran and the head coach had talked about batting for full fifty overs rather than getting all out earlier.

“Feels like a win for us. Bittersweet, but yeah we keep talking about batting 50 overs and everyone saw what we are capable of and hopefully we can go strength to strength from here,” Pooran said at the presentation.

Pooran also appreciated the bowlers for the way they came back in the match after India were cruising away at one stage and a total beyond 350 seemed easy for the Men in Blue.

In Pictures: India beats West Indies in a last-over thriller

“It was a good batting track and our bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them. It's difficult to lose but we will take this one. We need to believe in each other and I keep telling everyone that we will have our challenges, but important to focus on the positives.”

.@yuzi_chahal picked two crucial wickets & was our top performer from the second innings of the first #WIvIND ODI. 👏 👏 #TeamIndia A summary of his bowling performance 👇 pic.twitter.com/AfAhOPX4aE — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2022

Dhawan said that the team will keep on learning and try to perform better throughout the series. India have rested several of their key players and youngsters have been given an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“The discussion was to use the bigger side as much as we can and we want to keep on learning and make ourselves better for the rest of the competition,” Dhawan said signing off.

The two teams will lock horns again on 24 July, Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.