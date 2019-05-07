His emphatic, celebratory salute has become famous. And it has been seen enough times in 50-overs cricket for Sheldon Cottrell to earn a spot in the West Indies squad. The Jamaican has a knack of grabbing early wickets with his left-arm pace and should open the bowling for the West Indies during the World Cup.

Ignored for the first ODI against England in February he was called up for the second. He was immediately amongst the wic ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019kets, capturing 5/46 in the second game of the series, totally undermining England’s batting. For the most part, he bowled very well throughout the series, prompting many to ask why he wasn’t included from the first game.

He has a reasonable record, capturing 15 wickets in an ODI career only 10 games old. In 13 T20Is he has 20 wickets. He represents the St. Kitts and Nevis patriots in the CPL and there was one memorable game in the 2013 CPL, when he was playing for the Antiguan Hawksbills, that will not be easily forgotten by anyone who saw it. Bowling with fire and teasing outswing, the Jamaica Defence Force member took 4/20 against the Barbados Tridents, bowling a smile unto the face of Sir Vivian Richards, who was serving as team mentor.

Tall and strongly built, Cottrell’s left-arm seam adds variety to the West Indies’ bowling attack. He is also an athletic fielder and a powerful batsman capable of a few big hits late in the order. Early wickets will be important to the West Indies chances in the World Cup. A saluting Cottrell will therefore be a welcome sight to all West Indian fans.

