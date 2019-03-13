Shaun Marsh ends long-running association with Perth Scorchers in BBL, joins Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades
Shaun Marsh has joined the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL), a move that can be considered as a shock move as this decision has broken a long term association of the Marsh family with Western Australia.
File image of Shaun Marsh. AP
Marsh had played all his cricket with Western Australia. He has been with the Perth Scorchers since the starting of the BBL.
"I would like to thank everyone at the Scorchers who have supported me over the years – it was a very successful period for the club," cricket.com.au quoted Marsh as saying.
"But I am ready for a new challenge and the opportunity to join the Renegades on the back of such a successful season is very exciting."
"I have spent a lot of time with Finchy and know the other guys well, so I am looking forward to it," Marsh added.
Marsh has played 37 games for the Scorchers over the eight seasons of the BBL.
However, Andrew McDonald, the head coach of Renegades, is ecstatic on Marsh joining his team and has said that he would give flexibility to the batting order.
"Shaun is one of the most experienced players in the country and excels in white-ball cricket. His BBL record speaks for itself and he will give us even greater flexibility at the top of our batting order," cricket.com.au quoted McDonald as saying.
However, Marsh's younger brother Mitchell remains the Scorchers captain.
Updated Date:
Mar 13, 2019 19:58:47 IST
