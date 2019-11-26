First Cricket
Shaun Marsh century leads Western Australia to four-wicket win over Queensland to lift 14th domestic one-day title

It was Western Australia’s 14th domestic one-day title. Queensland was attempting to win its 11th.

The Associated Press, Nov 26, 2019 16:37:34 IST

Brisbane: Left-hander Shaun Marsh scored an unbeaten 101 to pace Western Australia to a four-wicket win over Queensland in the Australian one-day cricket final on Tuesday.

It was Western Australia's 14th domestic one-day title. Queensland was attempting to win its 11th.

Shaun Marsh scored an unbeaten 101 in Western Australia's 14th domestic one-day title. Image courtesy: Twitter @WACA_Cricket

After Western Australia won the toss at Allan Border Field, Queensland wicket-keeper James Peirson, who led the Bulls with 79 from 83 balls, was the last batsman to fall as the home side was bowled out for 205 runs in 49.3 overs.

Western Australia, 210-6, was mostly untroubled in its chase, with Marcus Stoinis adding 37 as the winners needed only 21 runs with 28 balls remaining.

Marsh reached his century with Western Australia needing just three runs to win, and Ashton Agar (23 not out) ended the match with a big six with 12 balls remaining. Marsh faced 132 balls and had 13 fours.

Queensland captain Usman Khawaja, overlooked for the Australia Test squad to play Pakistan in a two-match series, was out for 26 runs off 28 balls, caught behind off a rising Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery. Khawaja’s dismissal sparked a collapse as the Bulls lost three wickets for 12 runs.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 16:37:34 IST

