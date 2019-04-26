First Cricket
Shaun Marsh, Australia batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Marsh seeks consistency at mega event for the green and gold

The big question for Australia is which Shaun Marsh will turn up at the World Cup – The batsman that will lighten the World Cup with his glorious stroke-play or the batsman that will be crucified for his inconsistencies.

Gaurav Joshi, Apr 26, 2019 18:53:49 IST

Shaun Marsh has been the greatest enigma in Australian cricket for a decade. Marsh made his debut for Australia in 2008, but in a decade he has only managed to feature in 71 matches. His career has been riddled by injuries and indifferent form that has seen him axed and readmitted into the national setup over a dozen times. In 71 matches, Marsh has scored 2747 runs with seven centuries at a healthy average of 41.62.

Australia's Shaun Marsh celebrates his century during their one day international cricket match in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Australia's Shaun Marsh celebrates his century. AP

But it has been his last 12 months that has been the most productive patch in Marsh's career. The stylish left-hander has scored four hundreds, three fifties in 18 matches to gather 851 runs at 53.18 and strike-rate of 91.60. He is Australia's second leading runs scorer in the past year and has been 'Mr. Dependable' at the top of the order.

Marsh is a terrific player of fast bowling and also has the ability to negotiate the spinners by using his feet. Marsh offers Australia great flexibility due to his ability to bat anywhere from No.1 to No.6.

At 35, Marsh is on his last legs, but at his best he can cut it with the most elite batsmen in the world. When he is hot, his elegance along with his ability to churn out the runs on a constant basis holds him in good stead. But the big question for Australia is which Shaun Marsh will turn up at the World Cup – The batsman that will lighten the World Cup with his glorious stroke-play or the batsman that will be crucified for his inconsistencies.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 18:53:49 IST

