Mitchell Marsh returned to Test cricket with a counter-attacking hundred on Thursday in the third Ashes 2023 Test to help Australia score 263 in difficult conditions. This was Marsh’s first appearance in Test cricket in four years and the all-rounder made it memorable with his third Test ton.

Marsh’s family including his elder brother Shaun Marsh and father Geoff Marsh, the former Australia cricketer and head coach of the national team, celebrated Mitch’s century in a bar with wild celebrations. The video was shared by Shaun on his Instagram account and has since gone viral.

Shaun has played 38 Tests for Australia while Geoff played 50 Tests for the country.

This was Mitch’s third Test century, incidentally, all three have come in Ashes. The 118-run knock against England on Thursday also comes as a big boost for the all-rounder who has lost his place in the Test side to Cameron Green.

Ashes: Mark Wood’s blistering pace adds to series drama

The cricketer however has become a regular for Australia in the white-ball cricket. He was one of the top performers as Australia won the 2021 T20 World Cup and plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Travis Head with 39 was the second-highest run-getter for Australia as they were bowled out for 263. Mark Wood was the top performer with the ball as he took five wickets for 34.

England were 68/3 at Stumps on Day 1 of the Leeds Test. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were batting while Pat Cummins dismissed Ben Duckett and Harry Brook and Mitch Marsh got the wicket of Zak Crawley.

England currently trail by 195 runs.