Shane Watson says MS Dhoni still playing 'incredibly well', up to him to decide upon retirement

Watson also praised Virat Kohli's captaincy and said that the Indian team could replicate the Australia teams of the past led by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting

Press Trust of India, Oct 14, 2019 19:12:13 IST

Chennai: Former Australia cricketer and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson on Monday said it was up to the MS Dhoni to take a call on his retirement, even though "he is still playing incredibly well".

Shane Watson says MS Dhoni still playing incredibly well, up to him to decide upon retirement

File image of MS Dhoni. AFP

"He has still got the skill. But it is down to him to decide. He still moves incredibly well, runs hard between the wickets and has beautiful hands. Whatever he does, it will be the right thing because he knows what lies ahead," Watson told reporters on the sidelines of a scholarship distribution event at Velammal school here.

The burly Aussie all-rounder also praised Virat Kohli's captaincy and said he has done a great job with the Indian team.

"Kohli has done a great job with the Indian team. He has been playing so well in all formats. Whatever he is doing right now is certainly working and the team is responding to his leadership," he added.

Asked if India could dominate in the manner done by Australian sides of the past led by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, he said: "it is going to be hard to replicate..but there is no reason why India can't do it."

"There is no doubt that India has got the depth in all facets... batting, bowling and fielding. The depth in Indian cricket is incredibly strong. It has got the luxury of having someone like a Rohit Sharma opening the batting and scoring lots of runs. The depth in Indian cricket is incredible... I am sure this team can win away from home as well."

Watson also said Australia was doing well and had depth and felt the team was stronger following the return of Steve Smith and David Warner from ball-tampering bans.

"The Australian team has had its issues in the last year or so. Now that Steve Smith and David Warner have come back and settled well, it has got a very strong team. There is a really good No 3 in Marnus Labuschagne, who did a great job during the Ashes."

"The fast bowlers are very good and there is depth in the department. Nathan Lyon is performing too. We have got strong depth," he added.

About his batting with a bloodied knee during the IPL 2019 final against Mumbai Indians which CSK lost, the veteran all-rounder said he wasn't really aware of it.

"I wasn't really aware of it. You don't worry about something which you don't know. All I thought about was what the score was and how many runs we needed to get," he added.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 19:12:13 IST

