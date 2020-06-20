Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has praised former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid in his latest tweet.

Shane Watson wrote, "Rahul Dravid is the most genuine and sweet guy anyone could ever meet. And he was a dominant force in world cricket to go with it.... The Ultimate!!! I hope everyone enjoys his amazing insights."

The former Australian international recently interviewed Rahul Dravid on his podcast 'Lessons Learnt with the Greats' where Watson shared his personal favourite highlights from Rahul Dravid's career.

"No Aussie would ever forget the innings in the second Test at Kolkata where Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman just batted forever," he said, adding, "Rahul Dravid batted for over 7 hours and finished with 180 runs."

Watson said another of his favourite highlights from Dravid's career was his 233 in opposition to Australia in Adelaide in 2003.

“I try to remember looking at that innings and getting in overall awe to be ready to see an overseas batsman, especially from the sub-continent, be ready to dominate the Aussies in circumstances like that,” he said, adding, “It really showed his talent and versatility that he made and groomed into in all problems.”

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 13:28:33 IST

