First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shane Warner gave me nickname 'punter', says former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

It was his teammate and spin wizard Shane Warne who gave Ricky Ponting the nickname "punter" for putting bets on dog races, the former Australia captain said

Press Trust of India, Jan 27, 2020 21:59:48 IST

Melbourne: It was his teammate and spin wizard Shane Warne who gave Ricky Ponting the nickname "punter" for putting bets on dog races, the former Australia captain said on Monday.

Shane Warner gave me nickname punter, says former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters

"We were getting paid $40 a month when we were living at the cricket academy in 1990. I used to go to the TAB to have a bet on the dogs and @ShaneWarne gave me the nickname," Ponting said in a tweet in reply to a fan's question.

Ponting is one of the greatest batsmen and captains to have ever played cricket.

He is the highest run-getter for Australia in both Test and ODIs, amassing 13378 runs in 168 Tests and 13704 runs in 375 ODIs between 1995 and 2012.

He also played 17 T20 Internationals and made 401 runs with the highest score being 98.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 21:59:48 IST

Tags : Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, Ricky Ponting, Shane Warner, SportsTracker, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all