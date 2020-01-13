Shane Warne wants India and Australia to play five-match Test series in 2020-21 season
India are scheduled to tour Australia starting in November which will include four Tests, three ODIs and as many T20s as part of the calendar cycle that ends in 2021.
Melbourne: Spin legend Shane Warne on Monday called for a five-match Test series, including a day/night game between India and Australia next season, after Virat Kohli asserted that his side is willing to play with the pink ball Down Under later this year.
File image of Shane Warne. Image credit Rajasthan Royals
India are scheduled to tour Australia starting in November which will include four Tests, three ODIs and as many T20s as part of the calendar cycle that ends in 2021.
India were requested to play a day/night Test in Australia during the 2018-19 tour but the visitors had declined the offer.
However, on the eve of three-match ODI series opener against Australia in Mumbai , Kohli said his side is "ready and up for the challenge."
Kohli's statement prompted Warne to ask the BCCI and Cricket Australia to schedule a five-match Test series instead of four between the two countries in the next calendar cycle beginning in 2023.
"I've said this before-but how good would a 5 test match series between Aust & India be next season. Bris Perth Adelaide D/N Melb & Syd. I hope both the BCCI & CA make it happen. Scheduling is not an excuse @BCCI @cricketcomau @imVkohli @tdpaine36 @SGanguly99," Warne tweeted.
Updated Date:
Jan 13, 2020 17:44:01 IST
