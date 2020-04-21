Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has posted a throwback picture on his Instagram along with iconic basketball player Michael Jordan.

In the caption, the cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that he met Jordan at the Nike headquarters in the US.

The NBA legend can be seen wearing a Chicago White Sox T-shirt in the pic, holding a Sherrin AFL ball in his right hand. Warne is wearing a sleeveless V-neck sweater over a polo and a Nike cap.

“Really enjoyed the first two episodes of the Jumpman documentary and brought back some great memories of hanging with the great MJ at Nike!" Warne wrote.

From the caption, it appears the legendary leg spinner is catching up with The Last Dance American sports documentary on Netflix during the social distance period to stop the spread of coronavirus. The documentary focuses on the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season. It also highlights Jordan's legendary career in depth.

Michael Jordan, regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, won 6 NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls.

Warne’s snap with Jordan was also tweeted by the Australian Cricketers’ Association with a cheeky caption. “Shane Warne’s out there trying to break the internet,” read the post.

ACA also put two goat emoticons at the end of the post, perhaps to salute the two legends who are often part of the greatest of all time (GOAT) debates.

Warner had recently named BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly as the captain of his all-time India XI. Warne said that he had ignored Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli because he picked only those Indian players who he had played against.

