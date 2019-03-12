First Cricket
Shane Warne says MS Dhoni is a 'must-have' player, crucial to Virat Kohli-led India's chances in World Cup

Shane Warne has given the title of “must-have” player to MS Dhoni while calling Virat Kohli a terrific leader. The former Australian captain has emphasised the need for experienced players when the things are tough.

Asian News International, Mar 12, 2019 20:48:55 IST

New Delhi: Shane Warne has given the title of “must-have” player to MS Dhoni while calling Virat Kohli a terrific leader. The former Australian captain has emphasised the need for experienced players when the things are tough.

File image of Shane Warne. Reuters

“When things are tough, you need experienced guys in your side like MS Dhoni. For me, MS Dhoni is a great player and a must-have player in your side,” Warne told ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday.

While praising the wicket-keeper batsman about his experience and versatility, he even went to the extent of saying that “anyone criticising MS Dhoni has absolutely no idea what they are talking about.”

Warne, who is very opinionated and vocal, has made it very clear that India need Dhoni’s experience and leadership skills in the World Cup to help the Kohli-led side. The former Australia spinner also expressed his contradictory views on the exclusion of Rishabh Pant, saying he still thinks that there is room for Pant.

When asked about his World Cup favourites, the right-arm spinner said: “I think India and England must go in the favourites because of the cricket they have played over the last six to 12 months but I think Australia is starting to develop that belief where they can win from anywhere again.”

The much-awaited World Cup is scheduled to take place from 30 May to 14 July in England. India will begin their campaign against South Africa on 5 June at the Hampshire Bowl.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 20:48:55 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC World Cup, Australia, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, India, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, Sports, TheySaidIt, Virat Kohli

