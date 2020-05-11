First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shane Warne says didn't have to wear the 'Baggy Green' cap to say how much you loved playing cricket for Australia

Warne said he loved playing for his country and it didn't matter whether he did that wearing the Baggy Green or a floppy hat.

Press Trust of India, May 11, 2020 12:24:31 IST

Melbourne: He has parted with it to raise money for bushfire relief but the legendary Shane Warne doesn't miss his 'Baggy Green' one bit, reiterating that the prized Australian Test cap evokes "verbal diarrhoea" among its admirers and he can never be one of them.

Shane Warne says didnt have to wear the Baggy Green cap to say how much you loved playing cricket for Australia

File image of Shane Warne celebrating a wicket. Getty

Warne said he loved playing for his country and it didn't matter whether he did that wearing the Baggy Green or a floppy hat.

"I always believed that you didn't have to wear the Baggy Green cap to say how much you loved playing cricket for Australia," the iconic spinner said on 'Triple M', a Melbourne-based radio station.

"I loved playing cricket for Australia, and I didn't need to wear that cap or have that verbal diarrhoea about it, I just enjoyed playing cricket for Australia," he said.

Warne recently auctioned his Baggy Green for bushfire relief efforts.

"I always felt that if I wore a white floppy hat or wore my Baggy Green cap it meant exactly the same, I was playing for Australia," the 50-year-old said.

Australian cricket greats have spoken about the importance of the Baggy Green in Amazon Prime's documentary 'The Test'.

However, Warne slammed the reverence, which has been common to generations of Australian cricketers.

"There was too much verbal diarrhoea about the baggy cap it was a bit too over the top for me," Warne said.

"The stuff that they go on about, the fabric of the Baggy Green and all this stuff that they go on about, I don't sign in and buy into that."

Warne had earlier criticised former Australia skipper Steve Waugh after he asked the players to wear the Baggy Green for the first hour of a Test match.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 12:24:31 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, Shane Warne, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all