First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 51 May 17, 2018
BLR Vs HYD
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
IPL | Match 50 May 16, 2018
MUM Vs PUN
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 runs
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 20, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shane Warne says Australian team needs to stop 'whingeing' and get on with the game

Spin legend Shane Warne has urged the current Australian cricket team to stop "whingeing" and get on with the game.

PTI, May 18, 2018

Melbourne: Spin legend Shane Warne has urged the current Australian cricket team to stop "whingeing" and get on with the game.

Warne, who was part of the commentary team in South Africa when the ball-tampering scandal happened, said he sensed a problem in the Australia camp when they started complaining about the opposition after things didn't go their way.

File image of Shane Warne. Getty Images

File image of Shane Warne. Getty Images

"I'm not sure there were team culture problems but I have noticed there is a lot of whingeing coming out of the Australian camp in recent times, about the opposition and things like that," Warne was quoted as saying by News Corporation.

"I think that's un-Australian, I have never really heard any Australian sides do that," added Warne, who took 708 wickets in 145 Tests.

The ball-tampering scandal cost heavily for three Australian players, including now banned captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

While Smith and Warner were banned for one year by Cricket Australia for their involvement in the scandal, Bancroft, who was tasked to execute the motive on the ground, has been suspended for nine months.

Warne also said that Australia should never emulate the playing style of their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand as many has suggested.

"But I think it's a great opportunity for everyone in world cricket to draw a line in the sand and say 'how do we want to play the game?' 'What do we stand for?' 'What's the style of play we want?' I don't think we want to play like the Kiwis, which I heard someone say. I mean, c'mon. The Kiwis, no thank you," he said.

"But we probably want something in between the Kiwis and Australia at the moment. I want us to play hard but fair, tough, uncompromising cricket, but shake hands and play in the spirit of the game and show good sportsmanship.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Cameron Bancroft #Cricket Australia #David Warner #Shane Warne #SportsTracker #Steve Smith

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Bangalore
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
7
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all