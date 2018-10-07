Shane Warne recalls how former coach John Buchanan led to near mutiny in Australian team during 2005 Ashes
Shane Warne has also slammed former captain Ricky Ponting for opting to bowl first at the Edgbaston Test in 2005
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
EC announces poll dates for 5 states: Upcoming elections will decide the nature of the BJP-Congress clash in 2019
-
Brett Kavanaugh sworn to US Supreme Court after rancorous confirmation; Donald Trump flashes thumbs-up
-
Narendra Modi in Rajasthan: PM accuses Congress of playing 'vote bank politics', lists Vasundhara Raje govt's triumphs
-
21 dead, 15 injured in Jammu and Kashmir bus accident; Rs five lakh ex-gratia announced for kin of deceased
-
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga explores a new hero — the undervalued Indian artisan
-
The elephant in the room: A graphic narrative on coal mining in the Hasdeo forest
-
Premier League: Alexis Sanchez earns dramatic win for Manchester United against Newcastle; Tottenham beat Cardiff
-
RBI keeps policy rate unchanged: When will the Monetary Policy Committee pull the trigger next?
-
एस-400 डील: अमेरिका के लिए डिप्लोमैटिक कैंपेन शुरू करेगा भारत, हो रही है ऐसी प्लानिंग
-
फिर बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानिए आपकी जेब पर कितना असर पड़ेगा
-
विधानसभा चुनाव का दंगल: यहां मिली जीत लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए माहौल तैयार करेगी?
-
बिहार: सियासी दल ‘जिन्न’ पटाओ अभियान में जोर-शोर से जुटे हैं, 2019 का 'महाभारत' जीतना मकसद
-
अजमेर में बोले पीएम मोदी- पूरी व्यवस्था को तबाह कर देती है वोट बैंक की राजनीति
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Melbourne: Years after losing the legendary 2005 Ashes, spin great Shane Warne has slammed then Australia coach John Buchanan for questioning the players' (lack of) desire to win, leading to near mutiny in the team.
"On the bus on the way back to the hotel after the game (Edgbaston Test), John Buchanan called a team meeting. I was like, 'Oh no, what's he going to say now?'," Warne wrote in his book 'No Spin'.
File image of Shane Warne. AFP
"We collected in the team room and he started with an obvious line, something like, 'We didn't play very well again this game.' Yep, true, Buck. Then he said, 'But why didn't we play well?' Maybe you tell us, Buck. So he did."
Australia would go on to lose narrowly, then escape with a draw at Old Trafford despite being thoroughly outplayed.
"It was along the lines of 'I don't think you blokes care enough and, playing like you are, I don't think you're worthy of wearing the baggy green cap.' I could sense the rage bubbling in the room and could feel it burning inside me, but I waited for the captain, anyone, to say some-thing.
"Everyone sat there quietly, heads down, no-one willing to get involved. I thought, 'To hell with this,' stood up and said, 'Buck, don't you ever tell me I don't care enough and that I'm not worthy of wearing the baggy green cap."
Besides revealing the team's division as England scripted a famous series win, Warne, 49, called his former captain Ricky Ponting's decision to bowl at the Edgbaston Test "the worst decision made by a captain I played under".
"I rate it as the worst decision made by a captain I played under, just topping the charts ahead of Steve Waugh when he made India follow-on (at Kolkata in 2001), because it was based on arrogance about the opposition and our own supposed invincibility, not the cricketing facts," Warne recalled.
He added, "Ricky's decision was a shocker, presumably thinking that one good morning with the ball would finish England off.
"He didn't rate the English batting and it cost him, and us. Here is the truth. Forget anything else you've heard or read. Ricky relied on John Buchanan's stats, which indicated that the bowl-first, bat-last tactic at Edgbaston won more games than it lost."
"He looked back at the filthy weather of the previous few days, not forward, and made an assumption about the pitch having moisture in it.
Updated Date:
Oct 07, 2018
Also See
Shane Warne calls former Australia captain Steve Waugh 'most selfish player'; describes Baggy Green worship as embarrassing
After slamming Steve Waugh, Australian spin legend Shane Warne showers praise on 'Bodyline' captain Douglas Jardine
Big Bash League head Kim McConnie says they want to put cricketers into a good place for IPL