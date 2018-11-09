First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 07, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 06, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 71 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 09, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
SA in AUS Nov 11, 2018
AUS vs SA
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shane Warne ready to help revamp Cricket Australia, says national team not playing the 'Australian way'

The Australian team has been in a form slump since a ball-tampering scandal in March and Cricket Australia has seen a clean-out of top executives after a scathing review blamed its culture.

Agence France-Presse, November 09, 2018

Sydney: Spin king Shane Warne put his hand up Friday to help Australian cricket out of its current spiral and urged the sport's beleaguered governing body to make better use of other former top players.

The national team has been in a form slump since a ball-tampering scandal in March and Cricket Australia has seen a clean-out of top executives after a scathing review blamed its culture as partly contributing to players cheating.

File image of Shane Warne. Reuters

File image of Shane Warne. Reuters

Warne said he was "frustrated" at the state of Australian cricket.

"In the words of Donald Trump, let's make cricket great again," he said in a column for Melbourne's Herald Sun.

"Cricket Australia is in disarray -- fact. CA has lost control and sight of what it was trying to achieve, to make cricket Australia's favourite sport.

"That was its slogan and it was right but it has lost its way and thankfully heads are starting to roll."

The leg-spin icon said retired cricketers needed to play a bigger part in steering the sport, calling on a host of former teammates to rally behind the game.

"I put my hand up to (outgoing team performance boss) Pat Howard a few times, told him I was available if they needed me," he told the newspaper.

"I've always been happy to get involved in any role if Cricket Australia thought I could help the team. I'm sure all the ex-players would be the same."

He questioned why retired stars such as Michael Clarke had not been appointed as a batting consultant, or Glenn McGrath to help the fast bowlers.

"We've got a lot of spinners coming through who I've helped in an informal role. And I'm more than happy to help in a formal basis if required," he said.

"Why not ask Glenn McGrath, offer him a contract to help with the fast bowlers.

"We are not playing the Australian way at the moment, at any level."

Warne said "we just think we are going to produce cricketers" but argued that would not happen until the right people were involved and the right environment was put in place.

He advocated more game time for top players in the Sheffield Shield and said: "Stop the Twenty20 greed."

"The talent in Australia is good. It comes back to how they are being taught to play, more importantly the style they are being taught to play," he added.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2018

Tags : Australian Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket Australia, Glenn McGrath, Michael Clarke, Shane Warne, Sheffield Shield, SportsTracker

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all