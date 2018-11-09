Shane Warne ready to help revamp Cricket Australia, says national team not playing the 'Australian way'
The Australian team has been in a form slump since a ball-tampering scandal in March and Cricket Australia has seen a clean-out of top executives after a scathing review blamed its culture.
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 IREW Vs SLW Ireland Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs NZW West Indies Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 11 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Note ban anniversary: Why India needs another round of demonetisation to weed out black money
-
Sarkar controversy: Makers concede to govt pressure; revised version of film to be screened from 9 November
-
Madras High Court rejects Maran brothers' plea to quash charges in illegal telephone exchange case
-
Understanding mental illness: When Psychology fails to politicise, socialise its understanding of trauma
-
India to participate in Afghan peace talks with Taliban in Russia at 'non-official level' today; Iran, China, US among 12 countries invited
-
Delhi-NCR should crowdsource air quality monitoring like Beijing; weeding out inconsistencies in data crucial to tackle pollution
-
Lens on history: Praveen Jain on capturing milestone events in India through a 37-year career
-
Europa League: Arsenal enter Round of 32 after goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon; Chelsea edge past BATE Borisov
-
सीएम शिवराज के खिलाफ अरुण यादव को उतारने के कांग्रेसी दांव के पीछे क्या है रणनीति
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: बीएसपी ने जारी की 6 उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी लिस्ट
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: पहले चरण की 18 सीटों पर बीजेपी-कांग्रेस के बीच छत्तीस का आंकड़ा तो जोगी ने बिछाया जाल
-
दिल्ली की हवा की क्वॉलिटी में आज से आएगा सुधार, गिर सकता है AQI: रिपोर्ट
-
नोटबंदी के वक्त ही RBI ने ब्लैक मनी और नकली नोट खत्म करने की मंशा पर उठाए थे सवाल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Sydney: Spin king Shane Warne put his hand up Friday to help Australian cricket out of its current spiral and urged the sport's beleaguered governing body to make better use of other former top players.
The national team has been in a form slump since a ball-tampering scandal in March and Cricket Australia has seen a clean-out of top executives after a scathing review blamed its culture as partly contributing to players cheating.
File image of Shane Warne. Reuters
Warne said he was "frustrated" at the state of Australian cricket.
"In the words of Donald Trump, let's make cricket great again," he said in a column for Melbourne's Herald Sun.
"Cricket Australia is in disarray -- fact. CA has lost control and sight of what it was trying to achieve, to make cricket Australia's favourite sport.
"That was its slogan and it was right but it has lost its way and thankfully heads are starting to roll."
The leg-spin icon said retired cricketers needed to play a bigger part in steering the sport, calling on a host of former teammates to rally behind the game.
"I put my hand up to (outgoing team performance boss) Pat Howard a few times, told him I was available if they needed me," he told the newspaper.
"I've always been happy to get involved in any role if Cricket Australia thought I could help the team. I'm sure all the ex-players would be the same."
He questioned why retired stars such as Michael Clarke had not been appointed as a batting consultant, or Glenn McGrath to help the fast bowlers.
"We've got a lot of spinners coming through who I've helped in an informal role. And I'm more than happy to help in a formal basis if required," he said.
"Why not ask Glenn McGrath, offer him a contract to help with the fast bowlers.
"We are not playing the Australian way at the moment, at any level."
Warne said "we just think we are going to produce cricketers" but argued that would not happen until the right people were involved and the right environment was put in place.
He advocated more game time for top players in the Sheffield Shield and said: "Stop the Twenty20 greed."
"The talent in Australia is good. It comes back to how they are being taught to play, more importantly the style they are being taught to play," he added.
Updated Date:
Nov 09, 2018
Also See
Shane Warne admits having differences with Sachin Tendulkar over management of exhibition matches in United States
Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie expresses interest in becoming selector, says role is not to be underestimated
CA re-appoints controversial chairman David Peever ahead of release of reviews into state of Australian cricket