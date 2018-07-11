First Cricket
Shamarh Brooks' gritty ton helps West Indies A reach 301/9 against India A on Day 1 of 2nd unofficial Test

Shamarh Brooks led from the front with an unbeaten ton as West Indies 'A' reached 301 for nine against India A on the opening day of the second four-day unofficial Test at Taunton on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India, July 11, 2018

Brooks turned out to be the lone bright spot in West Indies 'A' innings, scoring unbeaten 121 to help his side cross 300-run mark at stumps on day one.

Brooks turned out to be the lone bright spot in West Indies 'A' innings, scoring unbeaten 121 to help his side cross 300-run mark at stumps on day one.

Shamarh Brooks remained steady at one end even as wickets tumbled at the other. Image credit: Twitter/@westindies

Shamarh Brooks remained steady at one end even as wickets tumbled at the other. Image credit: Twitter/@westindies

Besides Brooks, opener John Campbell made 41 off 57 balls, while Devon Thomas scored 27 off 33 deliveries.

Brooks single-handedly held West Indies A's innings together, scoring his runs off 224 balls with the help of 15 boundaries.

While wickets kept on tumbling from one end, Brooks was rock solid from the other end to take West Indies 'A' to a respectable total.

At the close of play, Oshane Thomas (2 not out) was giving Brooks company at the crease.

For India A, Pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/67) and left-arm spinner Shabaz Nadeem (3/42) picked up three wickets apiece.

The first unofficial Test between the two sides ended in a tame draw.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018

