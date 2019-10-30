Shakib Al Hasan's absence will be a 'huge loss' for Bangladesh, replacement will not be possible, feels former ICC president Mustafa Kamal
Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with one of them suspended, by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday after the 32-year-old had accepted that he did not report corrupt approaches by a bookie to the apex body.
Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and ICC president Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday called premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's suspension before the high-profile India tour "a huge loss for our country".
Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with one of them suspended, by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday after the 32-year-old had accepted that he did not report corrupt approaches by a bookie to the apex body.
File image of Shakib Al Hasan. Reuters
According to Kamal, who is now a finance minister, it will not be possible to find a replacement of Shakib anytime soon.
"It is unfortunate that we will not get Shakib's services for one year. It is a huge loss for our country. His replacement is not possible. It is not possible that his replacement will be coming up in two or three days or even in one or two months' time," Kamal was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.
Kamal said that Shakib accepting the charges and speaking the truth prove his honesty.
"It is a matter of great sorrow for us. But I think Shakib did the good thing -- he spoke the truth and proved his honesty.
"I think, what he could have done is that he could have informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and also could have said this to honourable Prime Minister, who likes him a lot," he said.
"ICC is very strict in these matters. They will never let anyone break any discipline. And especially ICC never likes any match fixing issues.
Updated Date:
Oct 30, 2019 22:33:54 IST
