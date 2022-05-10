Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of first Test against Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of first Test against Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19

Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and was ruled out of this week's first Test against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket authorities said.

Shakib returned from the United States on Tuesday and underwent a PCR and a rapid antigen test as a prerequisite for joining the team ahead of the series.

File image of Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

"Both tests have returned positive results. He will now recover in self isolation and will be re-tested in due course. He has been ruled out of the first Test,” the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's cricket team is already in Bangladesh for the two-Test series, beginning at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong May 15.

The second Test will be held in Dhaka from May 23 to 27.

Shakib also missed Bangladesh's previous Test series against South Africa due to a family emergency.

Updated Date: May 10, 2022 21:09:21 IST

