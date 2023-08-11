Vetran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named Bangladesh’s ODI captain ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup, a report in ESPNCricinfo said on Friday.

This development comes days after Tamim Iqbal’s resignation as ODI skipper amid a back injury, due to which he will miss the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup, to be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will begin from 30 August.

Bangladesh will then play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home in September, before flying to India for the ODI World Cup that begins on 5 October.

Captaincy is not something new for Shakib. Between 2009 and 2011, Shakib was named captain of the Bangladesh team, and he led them in 49 matches, winning 22 of those.

Once again, Shakib returned to lead Bangladesh in three ODIs between 2015 and 2017, when he stood in for then skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

Apart from ODIs, the 36-year-old has led the Tigers in 19 Tests and 39 T20Is.

Tamim Iqbal, meanwhile, had announced on 6 July that he would retire from international cricket, but following a discussion with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the 34-year-old opted to reverse his decision to retire a day later, on 7 July.

Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on 31 August.