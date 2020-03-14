First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd T20I Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
BAN in PAK Apr 01, 2020
PAK vs BAN
National Stadium, Karachi
IRE in ZIM Apr 02, 2020
ZIM vs IRE
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shailendra Singh steps down as India Over-50's cricket captain ahead of World Cup clash against Pakistan citing external pressures

Citing external pressures, India Over-50's cricket captain Shailendra Singh has stepped down ahead of their World Cup clash against Pakistan.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 14, 2020 13:22:10 IST

In a shocking move, India Over-50's cricket captain Shailendra Singh has stepped down ahead of their World Cup clash against Pakistan in South Africa. Singh alleged that there was external pressure on him to include two specific players in the team's next two round-robin matches. Besides, he also alleged that India were instructed to drop the President and Head Coach of IVCCI, from the Indian Selection Committee.

Shailendra Singh steps down as India Over-50s cricket captain ahead of World Cup clash against Pakistan citing external pressures

India's Over-50's cricketer Shailendra Singh during a practice session.

“I have backed out because my team from India was being compromised due to the actions of a senior member of the Over 50’s World Cup Committee, in the presence of the Veterans Cricket Association of South Africa. I was asked that I must include and play two specific players in the two out of the next four round-robin matches, which India is scheduled to play against Pakistan, South Africa, Wales and Namibia; and further instructed that India has to drop the President and Head Coach of IVCCI, from the Indian Selection Committee," said Singh.

"This is beyond all tenets of integrity and amounts to sports manipulation which I will, shall and can never accept nor indulge in. I cannot, with my integrity intact, continue to captain and play for the team from India in this tournament."

Singh said the external pressure was a "blatant compromise of the integrity of cricket", something he had never witnessed before in his career. “In my thirty-five years of impeccable record related to Indian cricket, I have never seen such attempted manipulation and blatant compromise of the integrity of cricket.”

Apart from Singh, Ajoy Roy, President and Head Coach of IVCCI, has also stepped down, saying: “The present situation is unacceptable to me. I am immensely disturbed and do not endorse the team from India playing against Pakistan today. Therefore, I have withdrawn IVCCI and myself from participating any further in the 2020 Over-50’s Cricket World Cup.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2020 13:22:10 IST

Tags : 2020 Over-50’S Cricket World Cup, Ajoy Roy, India's Over-50's Cricket Captain Shailendra Singh, Indian Selection Committee, IVCCI, Over-50's Cricket World Cup, Shailendra Singh Steps Down

IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all