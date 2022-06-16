Shahid Afridi questions Virat Kohli's attitude: 'Does he really even want to be No.1 again?'

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has questioned Virat Kohli's attitude as the ex-India captain's rough patch with the bat continues. Kohli had an indifferent run for RCB in the recently concluded 2022 edition of the IPL and was rested for the five-match T20I home series against South Africa.
"In cricket, attitude matters the most. That is what I talk about the most. Do you have the attitude towards cricket or not? That Kohli, earlier in his career, wanted to be the No. 1 batsman in the world is he still playing cricket with the same motivation? That is the big question," Afridi said on Samaa TV.
"He has the class. But does he really even want to be No. 1 again? Or does he think he has achieved everything in life. Now just relax and pass time? It's all about attitude."
England bound ✈️
📸 📸: Snapshots as #TeamIndia takes off for England. 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/Emgehz2hzm
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2022
Kohli will be back in action when India take on England in the fifth Test starting July 1. Indian cricket team left for England today and are scheduled to play a warm-up fixture before locking horns with the hosts in the last match of the five-Test series which visitors lead 2-1.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
