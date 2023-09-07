Shahid Afridi responds to Gautam Gambhir's 'keep friendship outside boundary ropes' comment

The last match between India and Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup made a lot of headlines – on expected lines. This match was the first time both sides met in the 50-over format since their clash in the 2019 World Cup. During the Asia Cup fixture, both the Indian and Pakistani players were seen sharing light-hearted moments and this, too, drew several comments on social media.

Former India opener and current commentator, Gautam Gambhir said that when representing the national team, players should leave their friendships outside the boundary ropes. He stressed the importance of maintaining a game face and an aggressive mindset during the crucial moments in the match.

Responding to these statements, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said that he does not quite agree. He said that cricketers are not only athletes but also ambassadors who have a global fanbase and hence, they should behave accordingly.

“It is better to send out a message of love and respect. Yes there is aggression on the field, but there is life off the field as well,” Shahid Afridi told Pakistan media.

During the fixture, the Indian batting order was put under a lot of strife by Pakistan’s fast bowlers – especially Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. The top order was sliced open before Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan got together to bail out the side with a terrific century stand. India ended with 266, but rain intervened and Pakistan could not resume their chase.

Speaking during a show on Star Sports after the match, Gambhir also noted that while camaraderie is welcome after the match, it is important for players to remember that they are representing not just themselves but an entire nation.

“Those hours are very important because you’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing a nation of over a billion,” Gambhir said.

He further added, “These days you see players of rival teams patting each other on the back and exchanging fist bumps during a match. You would never see that a few years ago.”

India and Pakistan will take on one another in a Super 4 clash on Sunday, 10 August.