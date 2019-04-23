First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Tipped for greater feats, young Shaheen Shah Afridi ready for marquee event

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been marked from his Under-19 days as the one to watch out for by the likes of India Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid, and identified as a special talent by Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan think-tank pounced on the opportunity to fast-track the youngster to the senior team

Saj Sadiq, Apr 23, 2019 16:41:06 IST

What is it about Pakistan and fast bowlers? The country seems to produce fast bowlers at the drop of a hat from what looks like a ceaseless assembly line with likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis as some illustrious examples to think about. And just when it appeared that the pipeline of amazing fast bowlers was running dry, a young teenager by the name of Shaheen Shah Afridi emerged to confound any naysayers.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's latest bowling sensation. AFP

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's latest bowling sensation. AFP

Marked from his Under-19 days as the one to watch out for by the likes of India Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid, and identified as a special talent by Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan think-tank pounced on the opportunity to fast-track the youngster to the senior team and he hasn’t disappointed his admirers since his ODI debut against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. His height and pace form a lethal combination which many batsmen of international repute have found to their discomfort. The youngster already has taken 19 wickets in 10 ODIs to date with a best showing of 4/38 against New Zealand and it is expected that he could easily do more damage to opposing teams if he continues to fulfill the promise of his talent.

His ability to learn coupled with his raw pace will be exactly what Pakistan will need as they look for early wickets at the World Cup. The pitches in England are likely to be more conducive to Afridi's style of bowling and he could be a handful for opposing batsmen to deal with. The Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has put a lot of faith in the talent of Afridi which tells a story in itself. Having vital experience of some international cricket under his belt, the 19-year-old Afridi is expected to play a crucial role for the 1992 World Cup winners as they look to regain past glory in England this summer.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 16:45:04 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Imam-Ul-Haq, Pakistan Cricket Team, Pakistan National Cricket Team, Pakistan World Cup Matches, Pakistan World Cup Schedule, Pakistan World Cup Squad, Shaheen Shah Afridi, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Pakistan, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all