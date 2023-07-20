The excitement for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is picking up steam with every passing day. Fans can’t wait to witness the high-quality cricketing action set to being on 5 October with a clash between the last edition’ finalists England and New Zealand. And perhaps the most awaited match in the sub-continent, India vs Pakistan, will be played on 15 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

To add to the excitement around the mega cricketing event, the ICC has signed Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as the face of advertising. And a two-minute video featuring Khan on the motto and tagline of the tournament is breaking the internet.

“The difference between making history and being history: one day. Jerseys will be worn, and chests will swell with pride, on that one day. Passion will triumph logic, and memories will be etched, on that one day. Fears will be conquered, and odds will be braved, on that one day. From the highs of joy, to the lows of anguish, it will all be embraced, on that one day,” narrates Khan in the clip.

“Rivalries will be redefined on the pitch, and respect reimagined in the stands. The power of belief will emerge from the hearts of a billion. Songs will be sung, dances will be danced, and eyes will widen in wonder, on that one day. And when that day comes, and when that day finally comes, glory will be immortalised,” he goes on to say.

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆 All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023

The short clip also features 2019 World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shubman Gill and Indian women’s cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues.

Earlier on Wednesday night the ICC put out a picture of Khan, the owner of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, standing next to the trophy.