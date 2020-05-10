First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Shafiqullah Shafaq handed six-year ban by ACB after admitting to corrupt activities in APLT20, BPL

Shafaq accepted four charges relating to breach of the ACB Anti-Corruption Code during the inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League T20 in 2018 and the 2019 edition of the BPL.

Press Trust of India, May 10, 2020 20:40:16 IST

Kabul: Shafiqullah Shafaq was on Sunday handed a six-year ban from all forms of cricket by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) after the wicket-keeper batsman accepted his involvement in corrupt activities during the APLT20 and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Shafiqullah Shafaq handed six-year ban by ACB after admitting to corrupt activities in APLT20, BPL

File iamge of Shafiqullah Shafaq. Reuters

Shafaq accepted four charges relating to the breach of the ACB Anti-Corruption Code during the inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League T20 in 2018 and the 2019 edition of the BPL.

"Shafaq was charged under breach of article 2.1.1 which is directly related to "fixing or contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to any agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way" which also includes deliberate under-performance," the ACB said in a statement.

"The breach of article 2.1.3 relates to "seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other Reward to (a) fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any Domestic Match "

The other two charges relate to failure to report corrupt approach to the anti-corruption unit.

The 30-year-old Shafaq has played in 24 ODIs and 46 T20Is. His last international appearance was in a T20 game against Bangladesh in September, 2019.

"Under the provisions of the Code, Mr Shafaq chose to admit the charges levied against him and agreed to the sanctions by ACB in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing," ACB press release stated.

Addressing the matter, ACB's Senior Anti-Corruption manager, Sayed Anwar Shah Quraishi said: "This is a very serious offence where a senior national player is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game in APL T20 2018.

"The player had also attempted but failed to get one of his teammates to engage in corruption in another high-profile game during the BPL 2019.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 20:40:16 IST

Tags : ACB, Afghanistan Cricket Board, aplt20, Bangladesh Premier League, Sayed Anwar Shah Quraishi, Shafiqullah Shafaq

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all