Shafali Verma's journey from contemplating a haircut to play tournaments in Haryana to entering Indian women's team
Shafali Verma's career has now blossomed, with the 16-year-old earning a place in the national side for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 191 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 29th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 2nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Jan 31st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 1st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs NZ - Jan 29th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG vs TBC - Jan 30th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN vs TBC - Jan 30th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs TBC - Jan 30th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Massive tweet volumes, complex hierarchies, coordinated attacks: Hacker reveals how BJP, Congress IT cells wage war on social media
-
On 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz, Holocaust survivors plead for world to 'never forget' atrocities
-
For India review: Vir Das' latest Netflix special is smart, timely and decodes what it means to be desi
-
GST collection in January likely to touch record Rs 1.15 lakh cr on efficient tax administration despite economic slowdown
-
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: With new website, Arvind Kejriwal steps into voters' homes to discuss AAP govt's accomplishments, plans
-
Centre signs Bodo Peace Accord, the third since 1993 in bid to bring peace to Assam: All you need to know about the agreement
-
PBL 2020: World No 11 B Sai Praneeth says India's second string players, juniors are not getting enough support from badminton association
-
Two filmmakers seek to explain the climate change crisis by showing its human cost in Nepal
-
Beyond Achro Thar's scenic landscape, harsh reality of salt miners' living conditions, wages
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Shafali Verma’s journey to become part of the India women’s cricket team began with a haircut.
File image of Shafali Verma. Image: @BCCIWomen twitter
Growing up in Haryana, a state well known for its male bias and skewed sex ratio, the 10-year-old Verma enrolled in the Shree Ram Narain Cricket Academy but was banned from playing in the male-only tournaments as organisers said she might get hurt.
Frustrated but undeterred, she had a plan.
“It was her idea,” her father Sanjeev told Reuters from the northern city of Rohtak. “She said, ‘What if I crop my hair? I don’t think anyone would notice I’m a girl.’”
Thankfully for Verma, and Indian cricket, nobody did.
“Nobody noticed her among the boys and she got important match experience,” said Sanjeev. “It was an important decision we made. Her career could have been nipped in the bud.”
That career has now blossomed, with the 16-year-old Verma earning a place in the national side for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.
Awarded a central contract by the Indian board earlier this month, Shafali was then signed up by the same sports marketing company which represents the country’s top badminton player PV Sindhu and male cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.
Her father, who runs a small jewellery shop, has been a stubborn supporter of his daughter’s cricket dream but gave her a deadline to realise it.
“I’d told her, ‘The first 19 years of your life are yours — chase your dream. If you can’t make it big by 19, you’ll follow what I say.’”
Verma is well on her way to “making it big” and her father is building a gym for her on the first floor of their modest house in Rohtak.
With women wrestlers from Haryana winning medals at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, Sanjeev said a wind of change was blowing through the conservative state.
“The success of Sakshi Malik and the Phogat sisters inspired many girls,” he said. “Shafali had no girl to play with in the locality. Now there are nearly 30 girls in that academy alone.”
‘NEVER CHICKENED OUT’
Fellow 16-year-old Richa Ghosh’s story is not too dissimilar.
Her passion for cricket clashing with cultural expectations, Ghosh lacked opportunities to play in Siliguri, a bustling town nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas.
“For some reason, parents were not very keen to let their daughters play cricket,” her father Manabendra told Reuters. “So Richa had no other option but to play with boys at a local club.”
Convinced of her potential, Manabendra took his daughter to Kolkata and even before reaching her teens she had made the state’s under-19 team, eventually earning a place in the senior side which also had former India captain Jhulan Goswami.
“She never chickened out of any contest, even when playing against boys,” said Manabendra, who also umpired club matches.
“It has made her fearless. She has grown better as a player because of this.”
Ghosh has also claimed a place in India’s World Cup squad. Manabendra hopes her rise will encourage more girls to take up the sport back home.
“Girls are now being allowed in cricket camps, along with the boys. I hope many more girls follow in Richa’s footsteps.”
India will begin their World Cup campaign in the 21 February tournament opener against defending champions Australia in Sydney.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 28, 2020 14:29:53 IST
Also See
Smriti Mandhana's comments on pay gap throws a realistic perspective on economics of gender equality
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India's Shefali Verma has the X-factor, believes Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur says handling big-tournament pressure will be key for her team