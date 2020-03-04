Teen batting sensation Shafali Verma rises to top of ICC Women's T20I rankings; England's Sophie Ecclestone leads bowlers' chart
Shafali Verma become only the second India batswoman after Mithali Raj to top the Women’s T20I batting rankings.
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs NEP Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW Vs THAW Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 4 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs HK Hong Kong beat Thailand by 8 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 MAL Vs SIN Singapore beat Malaysia by 128 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK vs SIN - Mar 4th, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Mar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 5th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs AUSW - Mar 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 TBC vs TBC - Mar 8th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE updates: Confirmed cases in India rise to six; visa curbs extended to Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan
-
Delhi violence: Gun-wielding man Shahrukh charged with attempt to murder, fired three shots 'in a fit of rage', says police
-
Coronavirus outbreak impact: Twitter asks employees to work from home; TCS, HCL Tech instruct staff to avoid non-essential travel
-
As Amit Shah latches on to 'refugees vs infiltrators' plank to oust TMC in West Bengal, state braces for vicious poll battle
-
Ahead of Super Tuesday, Democratic leaders still struggling to confront the enigma that is Bernie Sanders
-
Thappad is Anubhav Sinha's most accomplished work yet, and proof of his evolution into a nuanced filmmaker
-
India consumed by internal turmoil as prospects of Taliban's rise in Afghanistan appear imminent following US peace deal
-
From Bonn to Vienna: In Search of Beethoven on his 250th birthday
-
FA Cup: Chelsea storm into quarter-finals with 2-0 win as Liverpool endure successive defeats
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5211
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3959
|110
|3
|Australia
|4320
|108
|4
|England
|5253
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5602
|112
|5
|Australia
|5915
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|7815
|269
|3
|England
|6407
|267
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|6220
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
India opener Shafali Verma and England spinner Sophie Ecclestone go into the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 as the top ranked batswoman and bowler in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings.
Verma’s explosive batting at the top of the order saw her score 161 runs in four innings including knocks of 47 and 46 against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, which helped her become only the second India batswoman after Mithali Raj to top the Women’s T20I batting rankings.
Teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma climbs to the top of ICC Women's T20I rankings. AP
Verma, 16, takes over from New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, who had been the top batter since October 2018 after wresting the spot from West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor.
Ecclestone, who took eight wickets in four matches including a best of three for seven against the West Indies, is the first England bowler to be number one since Anya Shrubsole in April 2016 and the first England spinner at the top since Danni Hazell in August 2015.
Some fine performances across teams saw a number of batters and bowlers move up the rankings including those who could not make it to the knockout-stage of the 10-team tournament.
Some valiant performances from Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu see her move from 18th to 14th spot for batswoman. England’s Nat Sciver is again in the top 10 and captain Heather Knight in the top 15 for the first time, South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt has advanced 23 places to 44th, Pakistan’s Aliya Riaz has gained 24 places and is 48th while New Zealand’s Maddy Green is in the top 100 after advancing 28 slots.
In the bowlers’ list, leg-spinners Amelia Kerr of New Zealand (up two places to fourth), India’s Poonam Yadav (up four places to eighth) and Australia’s Georgia Wareham (up nine places to 10th) have all made significant gains in the latest rankings update.
Other bowlers to advance include new-ball bowler Diana Baig of Pakistan (up 34 places to 13th), Shashikala Siriwardena of Sri Lanka (up seven places to 14th), Anya Shrubsole of England (up five places to 17th), Dane van Niekerk of South Africa (up 12 places to joint-22nd) and Shikha Pandey of India (up 23 places to joint-22nd).
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine is now the sole number one all-rounder after coming into the tournament as a joint number one along with Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry. India’s Deepti Sharma has advanced nine places to seventh, the first time that she is among the top 10 in the all-rounders’ list after also moving up to 53rd among batters.
Australia remain at the top of the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings with 290 points and England in second position with 278.
Press Release by International Cricket Council
ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings (as of 4 March after the league phase of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 04, 2020 09:42:27 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Potent bowling attack lead India's win over Kiwis but questions remain on team's four-spinner strategy
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Mithali Raj says India's win against Australia proves tournament is very 'open' and will be competitive
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Heather Knight's whirlwind ton helps England hammer Thailand by record 98-run margin