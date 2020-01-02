Shafali Verma is going to be one to watch out for in coming years, says Australia women's A team coach Leah Poulton
Playing for India A women's team, the 15-year-old smashed a 78-ball 124 in a one-day match against Australia A last month in Brisbane leaving behind a lasting impression on Poulton.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Sarbananda Sonowal smells trouble as Assam continues anti-CAA stir; makes emotional appeal, gives funds to literary body hosting protests
-
At Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, anti-CAA protesters ring in 2020 with national anthem, 'inquilab zindabad', 'azadi' slogans
-
The Queer Take: Divorced from death and disease, re-imagining desire without shame, and celebrating it
-
Ghost Stories movie review: Dibakar Banerjee's political short film elevates an otherwise bland anthology that just isn't scary
-
The future is sci-fi: A vision of the 2020s, seen through seven works of pop culture from the past
-
'Matoshree of Delhi' will control Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis says in jibe at Shiv Sena at Palghar rally
-
Indonesian capital floods on New Year's day due to heavy rains; 16 killed, thousands displaced in Jakarta, landslides reported in Bogor, Depok
-
Premier League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspires Arsenal to special win as Paul Pogba's absence hurts hapless Manchester United
-
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT verdict; challenges Cyrus Mistry's reinstatement as chairperson, director on board
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Australia women's 'A' team coach Leah Poulton has lavished praise on young Indian opener Shafali Verma for her powerful batting, and said the teenager is "some one to watch over" in the future.
Playing for India A women's team, the 15-year-old smashed a 78-ball 124 in a one-day match against Australia A last month in Brisbane leaving behind a lasting impression on Poulton.
"She's just an amazing talent, she's only 15 years old and she's got so much power. She just had so much composure at the crease, she didn't looked fussed at all. She's definitely going to be one to watch over the next few years," Poulton told cricket.com.au.
File image of Shafali Verma (centre). Image: @BCCIWomen twitter
"We'd seen a bit of footage leading in, she's played a bit of cricket for India. But when you watch footage of a player like that, it probably doesn't do it justice because she's actually got a really good presence at the crease," she added.
Verma, who made her debut in September, has represented India in nine T20 Internationals amassing 222 runs. The Rohtak-born player hit two back-to-back half -centuries against the West Indies.
In November, she became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in international cricket when she hit a 49-ball 73 in a T20 International against the West Indies.
"Even though she's 15, she's a tall girl, strong girl as well. When she walked out to bat, I thought, 'that can't be the 15 year old.' She's not your typical Indian opening bat," Poulton said.
"Over the years they've produced these opening bats with these amazing techniques and they're really crafty, whereas she walked out there and she was just pure power. It was really good to watch, I did get into fan mode for a while there (during the century)."
However, after the power packed performance, Australia A eventually managed to find Verma's weak spot and contained her for the rest of the series. A strategy the team and coaches will hold on to when the two sides meet in the opening match of the T20 World Cup on 21 February.
"For someone who likes to score quickly, their greatest strength is also their greatest weakness. We knew she wanted to score off every ball and she wasn't really looking for ones, so we were able to come up with a plan where we forced her to lose a bit of patience there," Poulton said.
"That said, she's a good player and I'm sure they'll come back (for the World Cup) with different plans for her.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 02, 2020 15:38:05 IST
Also See
'Playing through cramps, diarrhoea': Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about 2003 World Cup encounters against Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini feels seeds of Virat Kohli's stardom were sown at ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2008
Injured seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar not thinking about 2020 T20 World Cup, says first target is to get fit