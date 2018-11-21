Sexual harassment charges against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri dropped; CoA-appointed probe panel dismisses all allegations
The allegations against Johri were made by an unnamed person, who claimed to be his colleague during his stint at the Discovery Channel.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Congress' reluctance to name CM faces in Vidhan Sabha polls exposes fragile peace within party, lack of credibility
-
Regulatory changes make ATM operations unviable; half of 2.38 lakh machines in India likely to be closed down by March 2019
-
Guru Granth Sahib desecration in Punjab: Scores of sacrilege incidents, high-profile accused, political blame games galore
-
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Cousins Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal add childhood tricks to Gujarat Fortune Giants’ arsenal
-
Donald Trump-Imran Khan's Twitter war exposes shaky foundation of bilateral ties, underlines challenges of Afghan crisis
-
The Night Shift: Kunal Purohit's podcast explores feminism as it exists in the everyday, away from the jargon and hashtags
-
Jagte Raho: Abhishek Hazra on How to Hide Your Hegel
-
Ralph Breaks the Internet supervising animator Mark Henn talks about universality of Disney films and more
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर: कैसे बनेगी सरकार और क्या है महागठबंधन इनसाइड स्टोरी
-
सत्ता छिनने के बाद कांग्रेस को याद आए राम, क्या साल 2019 में राम-भरोसे चुनाव लड़ेंगे राहुल?
-
भीम समरसता खिचड़ी: SC समुदाय को साधने के लिए BJP मांगेगी 'भीख'
-
अमृतसर हमले का मास्टरमाइंड ISI, ग्रेनेड मेड इन पाकिस्तान था: पंजाब सीएम
-
जम्मू कश्मीर: PDP, कांग्रेस और NC मिलकर बनाएगी सरकार, बुखारी बन सकते हैं CM
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
New Delhi: The three-member probe panel investigating allegations of sexual harassment against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri dismissed all charges against him on Wednesday. The development comes as a massive relief for the beleaguered Johri, who went on leave purportedly to prepare his response to the accusations.
File image of Rahul Johri. Twitter @BCCI
Johri had deposed before the probe panel on 13 November, following the deposition of two of the alleged victims. The CoA-appointed panel comprised of Allahabad High Court judge (Retd) Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer-activist Veena Gowda.
The allegations against Johri were made by an unnamed person, who claimed to be his colleague during his stint at the Discovery Channel.
The anonymous account was posted on Twitter by an author, Harnidh Kaur, who later stated that she did not want the charges published nor her name used in the context.
Johri has worked in various positions with the Discovery channel from 2001 to 2016 before taking over as the BCCI CEO.
He became the first CEO of the cricket body after its administrative structure underwent a revamp owing to the Lodha Committee recommendations.
Earlier, Johri was forced to pull out of an upcoming ICC Meeting in Singapore as the CoA decided to send BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary for the meeting.
Updated Date:
Nov 21, 2018
Also See
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri deposes before probe panel in sexual harassment case against him
BCCI's CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary summoned to join Anirudh Chaudhry for deposition in Rahul Johri sexual harrassment case
CoA members Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry depose before probe panel in Rahul Johri sexual harrassment case