While the world has not totally shaken off the hangover of Thursday’s gripping last-ball thriller between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has come up with another incident from the game which again sparks the debate regarding the ‘spirit of cricket’. Pakistan required 3 runs on the last ball when Mohammad Wasim Jr standing at the non-striker’s end left the crease early before Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans released the ball. However, the move went unnoticed by Evans and other Zimbabwe players. Now, Hogg has taken to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of stills which clearly show that Williams had a fair chance to run-out Wasim Jr.

Last ball of the game last night!#ZIMvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/lHpaMr3Oqr — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 28, 2022



Referring to the occurrence, Hogg explained in the caption, “Why a severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered! Last ball of the game last night!” Since Deepti Sharma “mankaded” Charlie Dean during a One Day International match against England, the event has generated a lot of discussions. Many former and current cricketers expressed their opinion that the action still violates the ‘spirit of cricket’, despite the fact that it is now considered legal because it is classified as a ‘run-out’ under the new ICC rules and regulations.

Hogg’s post also grabbed the eyeballs of global cricket enthusiasts. Since being surfaced on the internet, the Twitter exchange has received over 18,000 likes so far. Numerous users agreed with Hogg and asked for some strict laws against the non-striker batters who leave their mark early.

So right you are. Why should they get that unfair advantage,(the batter at the non-striking end)? Where is that spirit of cricket(most talked about these days)?!! — Mehul Desai (@livingfree60) October 28, 2022



Then it’s against the spirit of game😏😏😏 — Harshit (@The_Harshit007) October 28, 2022



No penalties, just remove the stigma from the run out and give bowlers the ability to do that without any repercussions. This will then stop automatically. — Ketan Parikh (@ketu123) October 28, 2022



The bowler should have run him out here and keep doing it until they get bowled out if they don’t learn to stay in the crease..It was an undue advantage..Bt Sikandar Raza is such a genius he threw the ball to strikers end instead of non striker because he was aware of all this.. — Rushikesh Panzade (@rushipanzade98) October 28, 2022



Only thing is fast bowlers can’t suddenly change the action. — Free Hit 🇮🇳 (@PS6India) October 28, 2022

If he had mankaded that batter people will be saying a totally different story — Leonard Nhamburo (@LeonardNhamburo) October 28, 2022

This is called cheating — Creative mind 🇮🇳 (@11creativemind) October 28, 2022

It should be called as a short of run rather than getting out the non striker batsman — Kings 2 (@Fanbasecrictext) October 28, 2022



Hogg previously pointed out the same kind of incident when Indian pacer Deepak Chahar warned Tristan Stubbs but did not execute the run-out during India’s third T20I against South Africa on 4 October. Then, the Aussie legend wrote on his Twitter handle, “Chahar is praised for a good gesture, yet no disappointment about the batter’s action. “Spirit of cricket” has become redundant.”

Chahar is praised for a good gesture, yet no dissapointment about the batters action. Batter breaks the law, bowler doesn’t use the law. We don’t accept umpires decision with use of DRS as well, “Spirit of cricket” has become redundant. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/YYCUMC8mMv — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 5, 2022



During the 16th over of the South African innings, without even glancing at the bowler, Stubbs was stepping forward too much. Chahar halted his run-up and alerted the batter for leaving his crease. After the incident, the Indian seamer grinned and it appeared that the batter did not repeat his error for the remainder of the innings.

