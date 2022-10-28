Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Severe penalty needed': Brad Hogg on Mohammad Wasim Jr leaving crease early on last ball against Zimbabwe

Pakistan were eventually restricted to 129/8 in 20 overs while chasing 131 and suffered a defeat by 1 run

Pakistan needed three from the final ball. Image: Twitter/Brad_Hogg

While the world has not totally shaken off the hangover of Thursday’s gripping last-ball thriller between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has come up with another incident from the game which again sparks the debate regarding the ‘spirit of cricket’. Pakistan required 3 runs on the last ball when Mohammad Wasim Jr standing at the non-striker’s end left the crease early before Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans released the ball. However, the move went unnoticed by Evans and other Zimbabwe players. Now, Hogg has taken to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of stills which clearly show that Williams had a fair chance to run-out Wasim Jr.


Referring to the occurrence, Hogg explained in the caption, “Why a severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered! Last ball of the game last night!” Since Deepti Sharma “mankaded” Charlie Dean during a One Day International match against England, the event has generated a lot of discussions. Many former and current cricketers expressed their opinion that the action still violates the ‘spirit of cricket’, despite the fact that it is now considered legal because it is classified as a ‘run-out’ under the new ICC rules and regulations.

Hogg’s post also grabbed the eyeballs of global cricket enthusiasts. Since being surfaced on the internet, the Twitter exchange has received over 18,000 likes so far. Numerous users agreed with Hogg and asked for some strict laws against the non-striker batters who leave their mark early.

A user said, “So right you are. Why should they get that unfair advantage,(the batter at the non-striking end)? Where is that spirit of cricket(most talked about these days)?!!”


A person sarcastically stated, “But if bowlers run them out. Then it’s against the spirit of the game.”


Another one suggested, “No penalties, just remove the stigma from the run-out and give bowlers the ability to do that without any repercussions. This will then stop automatically.”


An Individual asserted, “The bowler should have run him out here and keep doing it until they get bowled out if they don’t learn to stay in the crease. It was an undue advantage..But Sikandar Raza is such a genius he threw the ball to the striker’s end instead of the non-striker’s because he was aware of all this.”


Here are some other note-worthy reactions:


Hogg previously pointed out the same kind of incident when Indian pacer Deepak Chahar warned Tristan Stubbs but did not execute the run-out during India’s third T20I against South Africa on 4 October. Then, the Aussie legend wrote on his Twitter handle, “Chahar is praised for a good gesture, yet no disappointment about the batter’s action. “Spirit of cricket” has become redundant.”


During the 16th over of the South African innings, without even glancing at the bowler, Stubbs was stepping forward too much. Chahar halted his run-up and alerted the batter for leaving his crease. After the incident, the Indian seamer grinned and it appeared that the batter did not repeat his error for the remainder of the innings.

Updated Date: October 28, 2022 16:54:00 IST

