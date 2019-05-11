First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
AFG in SCO | 2nd ODI May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Scotland by 2 runs (D/L method)
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Select Dugout expert Graeme Smith gives inputs about fielding on a slow surface

Former South Africa captain and Star Sports #SelectDugout expert Graeme Smith talks about how to get the field placements right on slower surfaces, especially in the Powerplays.

FirstCricket Staff, May 11, 2019 13:25:09 IST

Only one match left in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Both Chennai and Mumbai have been the most successful sides in the tournament's history, winning the title three times.

Apart from being the most consistent sides in this season, both Chennai and Mumbai are captained by able leaders who can inspire their respective teams with their individual performances. Dhoni is already a legend when it comes captaining a side while Rohit also showed tactical acumen and calmness during crunch situations.

An aspect which is not discussed much is fielding and how to get it right especially on slow pitches. Under Dhoni, the Chennai side played their home matches on a slow surface at Chepauk and in these situations, the captain had to get his field placements spot on to limit the impact.

Former South Africa captain and Star Sports #SelectDugout expert Graeme Smith talks about how to get the field placements right on slower surfaces, especially in the Powerplays.

"Chepauk is a very slow surface. So, let's talk particularly about the third man and fine leg. The slower the surface, generally the fielders on these positions will go squarer. When there is more pace in the surface, the ball does tend to find the edge and goes bit finer. The angles that your keeper provides for you (bowler), your captain provides to you is always important as a defensive option. And then, as a captain, you take the strength and weakness of the bowler. So are you going to bowl straighter at the start or you're going to go outside of stump. These are all things that go into setting your field and dictating the angles of fielders in the first bit of Powerplay," Smith said.

The Select Dugout, is a bespoke feed that brings fans closer to the game with deeper fan engagement and detailed analytical and predictive commentary; peppered with demos by experts on Star Sports Select 1 SD + HD. Subscribe to get more of such insights on every IPL match day. 

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 13:25:09 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 MI, Mumbai Indians

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all