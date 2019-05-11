Only one match left in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Both Chennai and Mumbai have been the most successful sides in the tournament's history, winning the title three times.

Apart from being the most consistent sides in this season, both Chennai and Mumbai are captained by able leaders who can inspire their respective teams with their individual performances. Dhoni is already a legend when it comes captaining a side while Rohit also showed tactical acumen and calmness during crunch situations.

An aspect which is not discussed much is fielding and how to get it right especially on slow pitches. Under Dhoni, the Chennai side played their home matches on a slow surface at Chepauk and in these situations, the captain had to get his field placements spot on to limit the impact.

Former South Africa captain and Star Sports #SelectDugout expert Graeme Smith talks about how to get the field placements right on slower surfaces, especially in the Powerplays.

"Chepauk is a very slow surface. So, let's talk particularly about the third man and fine leg. The slower the surface, generally the fielders on these positions will go squarer. When there is more pace in the surface, the ball does tend to find the edge and goes bit finer. The angles that your keeper provides for you (bowler), your captain provides to you is always important as a defensive option. And then, as a captain, you take the strength and weakness of the bowler. So are you going to bowl straighter at the start or you're going to go outside of stump. These are all things that go into setting your field and dictating the angles of fielders in the first bit of Powerplay," Smith said.

