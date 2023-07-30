Afghanistan cricketer Sediqullah Atal smashed an incredible 42 runs in one over in a Kabul Premier League Twenty20 match.

In a match between Shaheen Hunters and Abasin Defenders at Kabul’s Ayobi Cricket Stadium, Atal thrashed Amir Zazai for a staggering 42 runs.

Atal was batting on 76, with the team 158/6, when Zazai came in to bowl in the 19th over.

Zazai had conceded 35 runs from three overs when he got the penultimate over underway. On the first ball, the spinner overstepped and was smashed for a six.

The next ball was a wide — which beat the keeper for four byes — meaning Zazai had already gone for 12 runs, and he was still to register a legitimate delivery.

48 runs from 1 over. Sediq Atal is now in the cricketing history books. Equalled Rituraj Gaikwad's 7 sixes in an over. Poor Amir Zazai, almost escaped a heartache. This 💯 must open the doors of international cricket & leagues for Atal.

In each of the next six balls, Atal sent the leather over the boundary ropes in an astonishing display of power hitting as he finished on 118 not out off 56 balls.

Shaheen Hunters finished on 213/6, while Abasin Defenders were all out for 181 in reply.

It is the first season of the Kabul Premier League and only a few spectators were at the stadium to witness the feat, but it was captured on video in a clip now doing the rounds on social media.

“Unbelievable performance,” the commentator bellows as Atal completes the task.

Atal, a 21-year-old all-rounder, has one T20 international cap to his name.

With limited data available for T20 leagues, ESPNCricinfo info reveals the record for most runs scored off a T20 over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is shared between Chris Gayle and Ravindra Jadeja with Prasanth Parameswaran and Harshal Patel the unlucky bowlers.

New Zealand’s James Fuller went for 38 runs with Scott Styris at the batting end during a clash between Gloucestershire and Sussex in 2012.