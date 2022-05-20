Sehwag is entitled to his opinion if he knows more than ICC: Shoaib Akhtar reacts to former India opener's 'chucking' remark

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to Virender Sehwag's bold statement that the fast bowler used to jerk his elbow and knew that he was chucking during his playing days.

"Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC ban him otherwise?" Sehwag had said on the third episode of 'Home of Heroes' on Sports 18.

The right-arm pacer said that Sehwag is entitled to his opinions but the former India opener should refrain himself from making such claims.

"I would request Sehwag to not pass such comments. If Sehwag knows more than ICC, he is entitled to his opinion. My statement to Sehwag will be a bit different. I feel he was one of the greatest match-winners India has ever produced. He was a team man and among the greatest openers to have ever played for India. At the moment, I am at that stage and age where I'm careful while dishing out my opinions. I don't want to pass a comment or insult any player who has played on the national level," Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

“I haven't seen the interview. Sehwag is a close friend but I don't know if he has commented jokingly or if he is being serious.”

Akhtar also added that India-Pakistan cricketers should focus on improving the relations between the two countries.

"Cricketers should make sure their statements don't disturb the harmony between India and Pakistan. If there's a scope for improvement in relations between the two countries, I should be able to play that bridge. I request Sehwag to be mindful while making such statements in the age of social media," Akhtar further added.

