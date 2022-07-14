See photo: Rohit Sharma meets 6-year-old fan who got hit by his six in England ODI

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was in fine form in the first India vs England ODI at The Oval. The opener was back in his element and slammed 5 sixes and 7 fours in his 76-run knock.

However, one of his trademark pull and hook shots struck a six-year-old fan in the stands. Following this, the game was halted for a few moments as the medical team of the England cricket squad attended to the young girl. The incident happened in the fifth over of India’s innings.

A social media post that has grabbed attention states that Sharma met the girl, identified as Meera Salvi, after the fixture. According to the post, he even gave the six-year-old a chocolate.

Check the post here:

Another post revealed that the young fan was also gifted a jersey by the England cricket team. “Meera Salvi, a six year old girl in crowd was hit on the back by a six by #RohitSharma . Game temporarily halted to see whether girl had sustained any injuries. Girl received medical care, and match continued. Rohit took her father's phone no. Team England gifted her a Jersey,” the post read.

The post won hearts online, with many praising the sweet gesture of the Indian captain.

In the first ODI of the three-match series, India thumped England by 10 wickets and romped to victory in just 18.4 overs. The hosts were unable to hold their own against the combined onslaught of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and limped to a total of just 110. Bumrah picked up his career best of 6/19, while Shami became the joint-third fastest bowler to scalp 150 wickets.

When it was time for India to bat, Sharma and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan cruised to an easy win. The Indian skipper shattered several records. The ‘Hitman’ became the first Indian batter to smash 250 sixes in ODIs. He also went past New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to become the highest run-scorer among visiting batters in ODIs played in England.