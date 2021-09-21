Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Security tightened for New Zealand's women cricketers in England after threatening email

  • Agence France-Presse
  • September 21st, 2021
  • 10:03:47 IST

Wellington: New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday boosted security around the women's national team currently touring Britain as a precaution after a threatening email was received by English officials.

NZC, which last week abruptly abandoned the Black Caps' tour of Pakistan over security fears for the men's team, said the latest threat was ultimately deemed "not credible".

But it said the communication received by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) prompted increased security around the White Ferns women's team, due to play England in Leicester on Tuesday.

"The ECB have received a threatening email relating to NZC. Although this did not specifically reference the White Ferns, it was treated seriously, investigated, and deemed not credible," the governing body said in a statement.

"The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted."

The threat came as English cricket chiefs withdrew their men's and women's teams from next month's white-ball series in Pakistan, citing "increasing concerns about travelling to the region".

Policemen stand guard outside the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 17 September, after New Zealand postponed a series of one-day international (ODI) cricket matches over security concerns. Image: AFP

Policemen stand guard outside the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 17 September, after New Zealand postponed a series of one-day international (ODI) cricket matches over security concerns. Image: AFP

That decision came in the wake of the Black Caps' dramatic withdrawal from the Pakistan tour on Friday, just as the first one-day international was due to start at Rawalpindi Stadium.

NZC have refused to detail what prompted the action beyond saying it had been advised of a "specific and credible threat".

According to Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistan leader Imran Khan that the team feared an attack outside the stadium.

The England and New Zealand cancellations are a huge setback for Pakistan, which has been trying to revive tours by foreign sides after home internationals were suspended in the aftermath of a terror attack on the Sri Lankan side in 2009.

There will also be questions about planned tours to Pakistan by the West Indies in December and Australia in February next year.

The New Zealand men's team arrived in Dubai on Sunday on a charter flight from Pakistan, with players not involved in next month's Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE returning to New Zealand as soon as flights and quarantine facilities can be arranged.

Updated Date: September 21, 2021 10:03:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

New Zealand Cricket silent on security threat ending Pakistan tour
First Cricket News

New Zealand Cricket silent on security threat ending Pakistan tour

The announcement on Friday that the series had been called off came just as the first one-day international was due to start at Rawalpindi Stadium, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the team hotel in Islamabad.

New Zealand could complete abandoned white-ball series against Pakistan in 2022
First Cricket News

New Zealand could complete abandoned white-ball series against Pakistan in 2022

Just hours before the start of the first ODI at Rawalpindi on Friday, New Zealand called off the Pakistan tour which was to comprise three ODIs and five T20Is, citing security concerns.

India vs England: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly unsure 5th Test will go ahead after junior physio Yogesh Parmar tests positive
First Cricket News

India vs England: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly unsure 5th Test will go ahead after junior physio Yogesh Parmar tests positive

The players have been told to remain in their respective rooms as RT-PCR testing is being carried out. Besides Shastri and Patel, fielding coach R Sridhar and Arun are also isolating in London.