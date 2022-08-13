West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: WI vs NZ Head-to-Head Records and Stats

New Zealand started off their visit to the West Indies on a positive note. They have already taken a lead in the three-match T20 International series. The first T20I saw a high-scoring battle where the Kiwis defeated the hosts by 13 runs. The Islanders will eye to keep the competition alive till the last game by winning the upcoming match which is slated to be held at Kingston’s Sabina Park tomorrow at 12 AM IST. On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-steered squad are keen to seal the deal. The previous encounter saw a high-scoring battle in which the Blackcaps had outplayed their opponent in both departments.

Coming in to bat first, the Kiwi batters played some stroke-full knocks. While opener Devon Conway made a 29-ball 43, the Blackcaps skipper missed the half-century by just three runs. James Neesham continued the show and smashed a quickfire 33 off 15 balls to put up a worth-fighting 185-run total on the board. From the Islanders, Odan Smith scalped three wickets.

West Indies, in reply, could not provide a good start to the chase. Opening batter Sharmarh Brooks waited longer on the crease and scored 42 runs facing 43 deliveries. The remaining batters failed significantly. Romario Sheperd and Odean Smith came out all guns blazing in the last over but fell 13 runs short of reaching the target. New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner got three wickets to his name.

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 17

West Indies: 05

New Zealand: 10

Tied: 00

No Result: 02

West Indies vs New Zealand Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, New Zealand beat West Indies by 13 runs at Sabina Park, Kingston on 11 August 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

New Zealand won by 13 runs.

No result.

New Zealand won by 72 runs.

New Zealand won by 5 wickets.

New Zealand won by 119 runs.

Possible Playing 11s:

West Indies: Paul Stirling, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.