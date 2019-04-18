Second edition of Mumbai T20 League to begin from May 14; two new teams added to competition
Adding to the current squad of six teams, the newly introduced teams will represent the constituencies of Mumbai Western Suburbs and Mumbai Eastern Suburbs, respectively, a media release issued on behalf of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Thursday.
Mumbai: Two new teams will be added to the second edition of the T20 Mumbai League to make it an eight-team event which is to be held from 14-24 May at the Wankhede Stadium.
Sachin Tendulkar at the launch of the first edition of T20 Mumbai League. File
Adding to the current squad of six teams, the newly introduced teams will represent the constituencies of Mumbai Western Suburbs and Mumbai Eastern Suburbs, respectively, a media release issued on behalf of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Thursday.
The MCA has invited bids from interested parties as per the criteria put down in the 'Invitation to Bid' (ITB) document.
Triumph Knights Mumbai North East emerged as the champions in the first edition of the league and Mumbai Ranji team all-rounder Shivam Dubey was crowned Player of the Series.
Mumbai: Two new teams will be added to the second edition of the T20 Mumbai League to make it an eight-team event which is to be held from 14-24 May at the Wankhede Stadium.
Sachin Tendulkar at the launch of the first edition of T20 Mumbai League. File
Adding to the current squad of six teams, the newly introduced teams will represent the constituencies of Mumbai Western Suburbs and Mumbai Eastern Suburbs, respectively, a media release issued on behalf of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Thursday.
The MCA has invited bids from interested parties as per the criteria put down in the 'Invitation to Bid' (ITB) document.
Triumph Knights Mumbai North East emerged as the champions in the first edition of the league and Mumbai Ranji team all-rounder Shivam Dubey was crowned Player of the Series.
Updated Date:
Apr 18, 2019 15:14:39 IST
Also See
Can IPL season 12 trump 2019 General Elections, ICC World Cup in ratings contest?
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI Match Preview: Jonny Bairstow looks to continue run riot as Hyderabad aim to retain pole position on home turf
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Last seven months weren't easy, didn't know what to do, says Hardik Pandya