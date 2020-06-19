Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is of the opinion that India's current Test pace attack, which he is also part of, is the best fast-bowling unit in history of the sport.

The Indian attack consisting of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shami have been quite consistent over the past couple of years, matching up to opposition attacks on the overseas tours.

Shami made the claim during an interview to former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta on Cricketbaazi, a talk show on ESPNcricinfo.

“No team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package,” Shami said. “Not just now; in the history of cricket, this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world. We even have bowlers in the reserves who can bowl 145 kms.”

Shami attributed the pace unit's success to their cohesiveness and the fact that they "enjoy each others' success."

But so many good fast bowlers together also means a challenge for captain Virat Kohli to select who gets the new ball. Shami explained how the decision is generally made.

"We surround Virat and ask him to make the decision," said Shami. "But he normally says, 'don't get me involved in all this; you decide among yourselves, I don't have an issue.' That is the kind of fun we have in our team meetings. I let the other two start. I have no objection to bowling with a semi-new ball."

