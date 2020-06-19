First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Seamer Mohammed Shami says India's current pace unit might be the best in history of cricket

Mohammed Shami attributed Indian pace unit's impact to their cohesiveness and the fact that they 'enjoy each others' success.'

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 19, 2020 11:14:25 IST

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is of the opinion that India's current Test pace attack, which he is also part of, is the best fast-bowling unit in history of the sport.

The Indian attack consisting of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shami have been quite consistent over the past couple of years, matching up to opposition attacks on the overseas tours.

Seamer Mohammed Shami says Indias current pace unit might be the best in history of cricket

Successful performance of Indian pacers is one of the biggest reasons behind India's recent Test success. AP

Shami made the claim during an interview to former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta on Cricketbaazi, a talk show on ESPNcricinfo.

“No team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package,” Shami said. “Not just now; in the history of cricket, this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world. We even have bowlers in the reserves who can bowl 145 kms.”

Shami attributed the pace unit's success to their cohesiveness and the fact that they "enjoy each others' success."

But so many good fast bowlers together also means a challenge for captain Virat Kohli to select who gets the new ball. Shami explained how the decision is generally made.

"We surround Virat and ask him to make the decision," said Shami. "But he normally says, 'don't get me involved in all this; you decide among yourselves, I don't have an issue.' That is the kind of fun we have in our team meetings. I let the other two start. I have no objection to bowling with a semi-new ball."

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 11:14:25 IST

Tags : Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, India, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all