Scotland vs Sri Lanka, Highlights 2nd ODI at Edinburgh Full Cricket Score: Visitors snap losing streak before World Cup

Follow ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard of the second ODI of the series between Scotland and Sri Lanka being played in The Grange, Edinburgh

FirstCricket Staff, May 21, 2019 16:58:46 IST

Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 35 runs (D/L method)

322/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.44
Fours
21
Sixes
11
Extras
13
199/10
Overs
33.2
R/R
5.99
Fours
19
Sixes
4
Extras
8

ODI 1 Report: The first one-day international between Scotland and Sri Lanka in Edinburgh on Saturday was abandoned without a ball bowled after rain prevented play at The Grange.

Sri Lanka had hoped to use this match as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup in England and will now hope for better weather in their second and final game of the series on Tuesday.

The 1996 World Cup winners are also set to play warm-up games against South Africa and Australia before they begin the tournament proper against New Zealand on June 1.

With inputs from Agencies.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 07:36:30 IST

