ODI 1 Report: The first one-day international between Scotland and Sri Lanka in Edinburgh on Saturday was abandoned without a ball bowled after rain prevented play at The Grange.
Sri Lanka had hoped to use this match as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup in England and will now hope for better weather in their second and final game of the series on Tuesday.
The 1996 World Cup winners are also set to play warm-up games against South Africa and Australia before they begin the tournament proper against New Zealand on June 1.
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date: May 22, 2019 07:36:30 IST
AAP volunteer tweets clip on EVM 'hack': Sharing unverified news while questioning EC weakens Opposition's narrative
In Kanyakumari, Christian fisherfolk suspect foul play in mass deletion of voters' names, cite opposition to Sagarmala as reason
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino's ode to cinema buoyed by Leo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt's performances
French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing ground with every new umpiring howler
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly for casting vote underlines Kashmir's grim political crisis
Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand police charges shooter with terrorism; Brenton Tarrant ordered to undergo psychiatric test
Sale of 10 IL&FS entities underway; board to adopt asset level resolution for group companies: Govt
Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage congestion, flood management
Mumbai coastal road project: Photographers document marine life, fishermen who stand to lose
Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 35 runs (D/L method)
ODI 1 Report: The first one-day international between Scotland and Sri Lanka in Edinburgh on Saturday was abandoned without a ball bowled after rain prevented play at The Grange.
Sri Lanka had hoped to use this match as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup in England and will now hope for better weather in their second and final game of the series on Tuesday.
The 1996 World Cup winners are also set to play warm-up games against South Africa and Australia before they begin the tournament proper against New Zealand on June 1.
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date:
May 22, 2019 07:36:30 IST
Also See
Bangladesh cricket officials monitoring security in Sri Lanka ahead of planned July tour
ICC charges Sri Lankan performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara for involvement in corruption
Highlights, Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI of tri-series, Full Cricket Score: Shai Hope's ton in vain as Bangladesh secure big win